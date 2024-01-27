How to watch Fordham vs Duquesne: Time, TV info for men’s college basketball matchup

This afternoon on USA it’s an A10 college basketball showdown when the Fordham Rams take on the Duquesne Dukes at 12:30pm ET on USA. Their last time out, the Rams snapped a two-game losing streak with a win over Rhode Island, with Kyle Rose tallying a career-high 24 points. Rose also made his 127th appearance for Fordham, setting the record for the most appearance of any player in program history. Rose has been a key piece for Fordham this season, and he’s particularly shined in conference play: he has scored 18+ points in three of their six A-10 games this season (14.3 PPG).

The 8-10 Duquesne Dukes are coming off their first conference win of the season, snapping a five-game losing streak with a 54-50 win over St. Bonaventure. The Dukes have the challenge of being without Dae Dae Grant, currently third in A10 scoring, who has missed the last three games with a concussion. After struggles defensively this season — Duquesne had allowed 71.6 PPG in their first five A-10 games of the season — the Dukes held the Bonnies to 50 points on 27% shooting from the field in Tuesday’s win.

How to Watch Fordham vs Duquesne College Basketball

Date: Today, Saturday January 27th

Time: 12:30pm ET

TV Network: USA

Location: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse (Pittsburgh, PA)

How to Watch A10 Men’s College Basketball on NBC Sports

More than 30 Atlantic 10 Conference men’s and women’s basketball games in the 2023-24 season will air across USA Network and NBC Sports digital platforms. See below for the full schedule and click here for more information on the women’s schedule.



Date Game Platform/Network Time (ET) Sat., Jan. 27 Fordham at Duquesne USA Network 12:30 p.m. Sat., Feb. 3 Duquesne at Rhode Island USA Network 12:30 p.m. Fordham at Saint Louis USA Network 2:30 p.m. Wed., Feb. 7 St. Bonaventure at Massachusetts NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com 7 p.m. Sat., Feb. 10 Saint Louis at Saint Joseph’s USA Network 12:30 p.m. George Mason at Davidson USA Network 2:30 p.m. Sun., Feb. 11 Rhode Island at Massachusetts USA Network 2 p.m. Sat., Feb. 17 Richmond at George Washington USA Network 12:30 p.m. Saint Joseph’s at Duquesne USA Network 2:30 p.m. Sat., Feb. 24 St. Bonaventure at Massachusetts USA Network 2:30 p.m. George Mason at Loyola Chicago USA Network 4:30 p.m. Sun., Feb. 25 Rhode Island at La Salle USA Network Noon Sat., March 2 Massachusetts at Davidson USA Network 2:30 p.m. Sat., March 9 Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure USA Network 12:30 p.m. Richmond at George Mason USA Network 2:30 p.m.



2024 ATLANTIC 10 MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE ON USA NETWORK

