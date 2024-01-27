 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Luge: World Cup...
Americans Chevonne Forgan, Sophia Kirkby take bronze at luge worlds
BMW IBSF WCup 23-24 LaPlagne WMono Kaysha Love USA web.jpg
Kaysha Love records dominant World Cup monobob win
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America
Amber Glenn wins first U.S. figure skating title in dramatic finish

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_porschebasics_240126.jpg
IMSA 2024: Breaking down SportsCar racing basics
nbc_cbb_wisvsmsuhls_240127.jpg
MBB Highlights: Storr, WISC take down MSU
oly_fswom_nationals_levitoglenn_240126.jpg
Glenn earns her first U.S. figure skating title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Luge: World Cup...
Americans Chevonne Forgan, Sophia Kirkby take bronze at luge worlds
BMW IBSF WCup 23-24 LaPlagne WMono Kaysha Love USA web.jpg
Kaysha Love records dominant World Cup monobob win
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America
Amber Glenn wins first U.S. figure skating title in dramatic finish

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_porschebasics_240126.jpg
IMSA 2024: Breaking down SportsCar racing basics
nbc_cbb_wisvsmsuhls_240127.jpg
MBB Highlights: Storr, WISC take down MSU
oly_fswom_nationals_levitoglenn_240126.jpg
Glenn earns her first U.S. figure skating title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How to watch Fordham vs Duquesne: Time, TV info for men’s college basketball matchup

  
Published January 27, 2024 09:55 AM
MBB Highlight: Fordham hangs on v. St. Bonaventure
January 13, 2024 05:16 PM
The Fordham Rams never trailed in the second half, hanging on late for an 80-74 win over the St. Bonaventure Bonnies on Saturday to improve to 2-1 in the Atlantic 10.

This afternoon on USA it’s an A10 college basketball showdown when the Fordham Rams take on the Duquesne Dukes at 12:30pm ET on USA. Their last time out, the Rams snapped a two-game losing streak with a win over Rhode Island, with Kyle Rose tallying a career-high 24 points. Rose also made his 127th appearance for Fordham, setting the record for the most appearance of any player in program history. Rose has been a key piece for Fordham this season, and he’s particularly shined in conference play: he has scored 18+ points in three of their six A-10 games this season (14.3 PPG).

The 8-10 Duquesne Dukes are coming off their first conference win of the season, snapping a five-game losing streak with a 54-50 win over St. Bonaventure. The Dukes have the challenge of being without Dae Dae Grant, currently third in A10 scoring, who has missed the last three games with a concussion. After struggles defensively this season — Duquesne had allowed 71.6 PPG in their first five A-10 games of the season — the Dukes held the Bonnies to 50 points on 27% shooting from the field in Tuesday’s win.

How to Watch Fordham vs Duquesne College Basketball

  • Date: Today, Saturday January 27th
  • Time: 12:30pm ET
  • TV Network: USA
  • Location: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse (Pittsburgh, PA)

How to Watch A10 Men’s College Basketball on NBC Sports

More than 30 Atlantic 10 Conference men’s and women’s basketball games in the 2023-24 season will air across USA Network and NBC Sports digital platforms. See below for the full schedule and click here for more information on the women’s schedule.

DateGamePlatform/NetworkTime (ET)
Sat., Jan. 27Fordham at DuquesneUSA Network12:30 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 3Duquesne at Rhode IslandUSA Network12:30 p.m.
Fordham at Saint LouisUSA Network2:30 p.m.
Wed., Feb. 7St. Bonaventure at MassachusettsNBC Sports App, NBCSports.com7 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 10Saint Louis at Saint Joseph’sUSA Network12:30 p.m.
George Mason at DavidsonUSA Network2:30 p.m.
Sun., Feb. 11Rhode Island at MassachusettsUSA Network2 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 17Richmond at George WashingtonUSA Network12:30 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at DuquesneUSA Network2:30 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 24St. Bonaventure at MassachusettsUSA Network2:30 p.m.
George Mason at Loyola ChicagoUSA Network4:30 p.m.
Sun., Feb. 25Rhode Island at La SalleUSA NetworkNoon
Sat., March 2Massachusetts at DavidsonUSA Network2:30 p.m.
Sat., March 9Saint Louis at St. BonaventureUSA Network12:30 p.m.
Richmond at George MasonUSA Network2:30 p.m.


2024 ATLANTIC 10 MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE ON USA NETWORK

DateGameTime (ET)
Wed., March 13A-10 Championship Second Round11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
Thurs., March 14A-10 Championship Quarterfinals11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.