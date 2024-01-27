How to watch Fordham vs Duquesne: Time, TV info for men’s college basketball matchup
This afternoon on USA it’s an A10 college basketball showdown when the Fordham Rams take on the Duquesne Dukes at 12:30pm ET on USA. Their last time out, the Rams snapped a two-game losing streak with a win over Rhode Island, with Kyle Rose tallying a career-high 24 points. Rose also made his 127th appearance for Fordham, setting the record for the most appearance of any player in program history. Rose has been a key piece for Fordham this season, and he’s particularly shined in conference play: he has scored 18+ points in three of their six A-10 games this season (14.3 PPG).
The 8-10 Duquesne Dukes are coming off their first conference win of the season, snapping a five-game losing streak with a 54-50 win over St. Bonaventure. The Dukes have the challenge of being without Dae Dae Grant, currently third in A10 scoring, who has missed the last three games with a concussion. After struggles defensively this season — Duquesne had allowed 71.6 PPG in their first five A-10 games of the season — the Dukes held the Bonnies to 50 points on 27% shooting from the field in Tuesday’s win.
How to Watch Fordham vs Duquesne College Basketball
- Date: Today, Saturday January 27th
- Time: 12:30pm ET
- TV Network: USA
- Location: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse (Pittsburgh, PA)
How to Watch A10 Men’s College Basketball on NBC Sports
More than 30 Atlantic 10 Conference men’s and women’s basketball games in the 2023-24 season will air across USA Network and NBC Sports digital platforms. See below for the full schedule and click here for more information on the women’s schedule.
|Date
|Game
|Platform/Network
|Time (ET)
|Sat., Jan. 27
|Fordham at Duquesne
|USA Network
|12:30 p.m.
|Sat., Feb. 3
|Duquesne at Rhode Island
|USA Network
|12:30 p.m.
|Fordham at Saint Louis
|USA Network
|2:30 p.m.
|Wed., Feb. 7
|St. Bonaventure at Massachusetts
|NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com
|7 p.m.
|Sat., Feb. 10
|Saint Louis at Saint Joseph’s
|USA Network
|12:30 p.m.
|George Mason at Davidson
|USA Network
|2:30 p.m.
|Sun., Feb. 11
|Rhode Island at Massachusetts
|USA Network
|2 p.m.
|Sat., Feb. 17
|Richmond at George Washington
|USA Network
|12:30 p.m.
|Saint Joseph’s at Duquesne
|USA Network
|2:30 p.m.
|Sat., Feb. 24
|St. Bonaventure at Massachusetts
|USA Network
|2:30 p.m.
|George Mason at Loyola Chicago
|USA Network
|4:30 p.m.
|Sun., Feb. 25
|Rhode Island at La Salle
|USA Network
|Noon
|Sat., March 2
|Massachusetts at Davidson
|USA Network
|2:30 p.m.
|Sat., March 9
|Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure
|USA Network
|12:30 p.m.
|Richmond at George Mason
|USA Network
|2:30 p.m.
2024 ATLANTIC 10 MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE ON USA NETWORK
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|Wed., March 13
|A-10 Championship Second Round
|11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
|Thurs., March 14
|A-10 Championship Quarterfinals
|11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.