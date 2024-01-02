How to watch Michigan State basketball vs Iowa, Caitlin Clark: Time, streaming, and key storylines

2024 is here and the arrival of the new year brings an exciting slate of Big Ten women’s college basketball action to NBC and Peacock. The first game of the slate features one of the biggest stars in college basketball and all of college sports, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, leading her team when they host the Michigan State Spartans tonight, Tuesday January 2nd at 9pm ET on Peacock.

The game is a matchup of the two top scoring offenses in the Big Ten: Michigan State is tops in the conference, averaging 92.5 points per game, while Iowa is right behind with 90.8 points per game. Michigan State has been led by guard Moira Joiner, who is the team’s leading scorer with 16.4 PPG and has scored double digits in every game this season. The Spartans enter this evening’s game on a four-game win streak, with 83+ points scored in all of those victories.

For the No. 4 ranked Hawkeyes, Clark continues to build on an incredible career and has been one of the powerhouses propelling Iowa to a 13-1 record. In late December, Clark became the Big Ten’s all-time assists leader (she has 904 in her career) and is currently fifth on the NCAA all-time scoring list, on pace to break the mark this season thanks to her NCAA-leading 30.9 points per game average. With Clark widely expected to head to the WNBA after this season, Iowa is in eager pursuit of an NCAA title, something that has eluded the team during Clark’s tenure.

Tuesday is the first of 22 women’s college basketball games on the Peacock schedule, and the first of eight featuring the Iowa Hawkeyes. See below for tune-in information for Iowa vs Michigan State as well as the full slate of Big Ten basketball.

How to Watch Iowa Hawkeyes vs Michigan State Spartans Basketball

Date: Tonight, January 2nd, 2024

Time: 9pm ET

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa

Streaming: Peacock

Other basketball on Peacock Tuesday: Men’s matchup between the Purdue Boilermakers and Maryland Terrapins (7pm ET on Peacock, pregame coverage begins at 6:30pm ET)

Women’s College Basketball Schedule on Peacock

