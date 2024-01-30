 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mikel Arteta
Betting Premier League’s Matchweek 22: Arsenal, Luton Town, and Aston Villa Highlight Tuesday’s Plays
nbc_bfa_superbowl_240129.jpg
NFL Playoffs Schedule 2023-24: Scores, date, time, TV network and more through Super Bowl 58
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
How many NASCAR Cup races could you attend for the price of 1 Super Bowl ticket? A lot

Top Clips

nbc_pk_purdyintv_240129.jpg
Purdy details ‘roller-coaster’ path to Super Bowl
luka.jpg
Expect Doncic’s scoring surge to continue
nbc_nba_yahoo_cunninghamv2_240129.jpg
Pistons’ Cunningham must cut back on turnovers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mikel Arteta
Betting Premier League’s Matchweek 22: Arsenal, Luton Town, and Aston Villa Highlight Tuesday’s Plays
nbc_bfa_superbowl_240129.jpg
NFL Playoffs Schedule 2023-24: Scores, date, time, TV network and more through Super Bowl 58
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
How many NASCAR Cup races could you attend for the price of 1 Super Bowl ticket? A lot

Top Clips

nbc_pk_purdyintv_240129.jpg
Purdy details ‘roller-coaster’ path to Super Bowl
luka.jpg
Expect Doncic’s scoring surge to continue
nbc_nba_yahoo_cunninghamv2_240129.jpg
Pistons’ Cunningham must cut back on turnovers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How to watch Michigan vs Michigan State: Time, streaming info for men’s college basketball game

  
Published January 29, 2024 11:28 PM
Illinois, MSU headline biggest Big Ten questions
January 23, 2024 10:53 AM
Robbie Hummel, Zora Stephenson and Meghan McKeown discuss Michigan State's chances to finish atop the Big Ten, if Illinois can make a Final Four run, Indiana's outlook for the Women's NCAA Tournament and more.

A full night of Big Ten basketball on Peacock Tuesday ends with Michigan matchup night when the Michigan Wolverines visit the Michigan State Spartans. The men’s CBB doubleheader kicks off with Illinois vs Ohio State at 7pm ET (coverage begins at 6:30pm ET). Then at 9pm ET it’s Wolverines vs Spartans to polish off the night.

Things haven’t gone well for the Wolverines of late: they enter this matchup having lost eight of their last nine, including a home loss to Iowa their last time out. At 7-13 overall and 2-7 in the Big Ten, there’s real questions about Juwan Howard’s future with the program, with Michigan likely en route to their first season under .500 during his tenure. The Wolverines are certainly missing the consistent presence of sophomore guard Dug McDaniel, who is still serving a road game suspension — McDaniel leads Michigan in scoring (17.2 ppg) and assists (5.1 per game).

Big Ten College Basketball Power Rankings: Northwestern, Maryland on the rise

Michigan State was almost on a roll coming into this game, but a three-game winning streak ended their last time out with an 81-66 loss to now-No. 6 Wisconsin. The Spartans are led by senior guard Tyson Walker, their top scorer who’s fourth in the conference, averaging 19.3 points per game. While he hasn’t been quite himself of late (averaging just 15 points per game and shooting 37.7% from the field in Michigan State’s last four games), he’s still a powerhouse the Spartans will need to rely on against their in-state rivals.

Big Ten Men’s Basketball Bracketology: Wisconsin’s not going anywhere

How to Watch Michigan vs Michigan State College Basketball

  • Date: Tuesday, January 30th
  • Time: 9pm ET
  • Location: Breslin Center (East Lansing, Michigan)
  • Streaming: Peacock
  • Other CBB on Peacock Tuesday: Illinois vs Ohio State at 7pm ET (coverage begins at 6:30pm ET)

Men’s College Basketball Schedule on Peacock

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here. See below for full schedule for men’s college basketball on Peacock in 2024, and click here for the full women’s schedule.

Illinois @ Ohio StateTuesday1/30/20247:00 PM
Michigan @ Michigan StateTuesday1/30/20249:00 PM
Indiana @ Ohio StateTuesday2/6/20247:00 PM
Michigan State @ MinnesotaTuesday2/6/20249:00 PM
Michigan @ IllinoisTuesday2/13/20247:00 PM
Ohio State @ WisconsinTuesday2/13/20249:00 PM
Iowa @ Michigan StateTuesday2/20/20247:00 PM
Maryland @ WisconsinTuesday2/20/20249:00 PM
Wisconsin @ IndianaTuesday2/27/20247:00 PM
Purdue @ IllinoisTuesday3/5/20247:00 PM
Big Ten TournamentWednesday3/13/20246:30 PM
Big Ten TournamentWednesday3/13/20249:00 PM