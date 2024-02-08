How to watch Ohio State vs. Minnesota: Time, streaming info, storylines for tonight’s women’s basketball game

The No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes and the Minnesota Golden Gophers go head-to-head Thursday evening to close a Big Ten women’s hoops double-header on Peacock. The game tips off at 9 p.m. ET from Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minn.

Ohio State:

Few teams in college basketball are as hot as the Buckeyes are right now. Ohio State has won nine in a row and is 10-1 in-conference. That success helped the Buckeyes jump three spots in the latest AP Poll up to No. 5 in the country.

Ohio State won both matchups with the Golden Gophers last season by double-digits and lead the all-time series 63-16.

Minnesota:

The Golden Gophers are on a a skid, having lost their last four games. They’ve played the last two without Mara Braun, who leads the team in scoring average at 17.8 points per game. Braun suffered a foot injury against Illinois on Jan. 28 that required surgery, so the sophomore guard is out indefinitely.

Minnesota still has firepower, though. Their four other regular starters — Amaya Battle, Grace Grocholski, Sophie Hart and Mallory Heyer — all average double-figures.

How to Watch Ohio State vs Minnesota College Basketball

Date: Tonight, Thursday, February 8

Tonight, Thursday, February 8 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Williams Arena, Minneapolis, Minn.

Williams Arena, Minneapolis, Minn. Streaming: Peacock



Women’s College Basketball Schedule on Peacock

