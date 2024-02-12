 Skip navigation
How to watch Ohio State vs Wisconsin: Time, streaming info for men’s college basketball game

  
Published February 12, 2024 04:58 PM
Big Ten in 10: How can WISC, ILL improve?
January 29, 2024 03:40 PM
Vaughn Dalzell and Robbie Hummel examine what certain Big Ten men's basketball teams need to work on for the stretch run, including how Wisconsin and Illinois can elevate to the next level.

Tuesday, February 13th is Valentine’s Day Eve and a perfect one for the basketball lovers with a doubleheader of Big Ten men’s action streaming on Peacock. The night kicks off with B1G College Countdown pregame coverage at 6:30pm ET, with Michigan vs Illinois starting the action on the court at 7pm ET and Ohio State and Wisconsin closing out the evening at 9pm ET.

Tuesday marks the second time these two teams have met in the 2023-24 season: Wisconsin won the first meeting 71-60 back in early January. But it’s been a tough start to February for the Badgers, who’ve lost four straight (against Nebraska, Purdue, Michigan and, most recently, Rutgers, in a 78-56 blowout Saturday). While the team is still ranked, they slipped from No. 11 to No. 20 in the most recent AP Poll.

RELATED: No. 23 Indiana State ranked for first time since 1979; UConn remains No. 1 in AP Top 25

Ohio State has also had a spate of losses lately, but enters Tuesday coming off a win: the Buckeyes had lost five straight from late January through early February but got the W their last time out, defeating Maryland 79-75 in a 2OT victory at home on Saturday. In that game, Ohio State trailed by as many as 10 points in the first half. Sophomore Bruce Thornton led the team with 24 points, and had a number of clutch baskets, including a three-pointer at the end of the first half to force OT.

After a hot start, the Buckeyes have faltered through the latter part of the season: After starting the season 11-2, the team has gone 3-8 in their last 11 games. They’re down across most major statistical categories in that stretch, and also remain winless on the road this season. With Wisconsin on its run of poor performance, both of these teams are hoping that Tuesday night will be their shot to get back on track.

Big Ten Men’s Basketball Bracketology: Wisconsin, Illinois stumble

How to Watch Ohio State vs Wisconsin College Basketball

  • Date: Tuesday, February 13th
  • Time: 9pm ET
  • Streaming: Peacock
  • Location: Kohl Center (Madison, Wisconsin)
  • Other Men’s CBB on Peacock Tuesday: Michigan vs Illinois at 7pm ET (pregame coverage at 6:30pm ET)

Men’s College Basketball Schedule on Peacock

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Eligible students can sign up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign up, click here. See below for the full schedule for men’s college basketball on Peacock in 2024, and click here for the full women’s schedule.

DateTime (ET)Matchup
Tues., Feb. 137 p.m.Michigan vs. Illinois
Tues., Feb. 139 p.m.Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
Tues., Feb. 207 p.m.Iowa vs. Michigan State
Tues., Feb. 209 p.m.Maryland vs. Wisconsin
Tues., Feb. 277 p.m.Wisconsin vs. Indiana
Tues., Mar. 57 p.m.Purdue vs. Illinois
Wed., Mar. 136:30 p.m.Big Ten Tournament
Wed., Mar. 139 p.m.Big Ten Tournament