NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans
2023 Rookie Quarterback Review: C.J. Stroud Breaks Records
Pepsi 400
Power Rankings: Top 10 commands to start engines for Daytona 500
nbc_cbb_bigtenin10_240129.jpg
How to watch Ohio State vs Wisconsin: Time, streaming info for men’s college basketball game

nbc_pft_freeagents_240213.jpg
Notable Chiefs, 49ers free agents: Jones, Kinlaw
nbc_pft_mahomesplaystyle_240213.jpg
Mahomes: Playing style is like ‘a top tier lawyer’
nbc_pl_usmntwatchmw24_240213.jpg
USMNT Watch: All highlights from Matchweek 24

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans
2023 Rookie Quarterback Review: C.J. Stroud Breaks Records
Pepsi 400
Power Rankings: Top 10 commands to start engines for Daytona 500
nbc_cbb_bigtenin10_240129.jpg
How to watch Ohio State vs Wisconsin: Time, streaming info for men’s college basketball game

nbc_pft_freeagents_240213.jpg
Notable Chiefs, 49ers free agents: Jones, Kinlaw
nbc_pft_mahomesplaystyle_240213.jpg
Mahomes: Playing style is like ‘a top tier lawyer’
nbc_pl_usmntwatchmw24_240213.jpg
USMNT Watch: All highlights from Matchweek 24

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch Michigan vs Illinois: Time, streaming info for tonight’s men’s college basketball matchup

  
Published February 13, 2024 08:54 AM
MBB Highlights: Michigan State takes down Illinois
February 10, 2024 06:30 PM
A.J. Hoggard scored a team-high 23 points and Malik Hall scored 22 points as Michigan State defeated No. 10 Illinois 88-80 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

The college basketball action continues on Peacock tonight with another men’s doubleheader. The action starts at 7:00 PM ET when the Michigan Wolverines take on the Illinois Fighting Illini. Then at 9:00 PM ET it’s the Ohio State Buckeyes vs Wisconsin Badgers. Tonight’s live coverage begins at 6:30 PM ET. See below for additional information on how to live stream both of tonight’s games.

RELATED: Big Ten Men’s Basketball Bracketology: Wisconsin, Illinois stumble

Michigan:

The Wolverines have dropped 6 of their last 7 games. The team picked up their most recent loss on Saturday against the Nebraska Cornhuskers who defeated the Wolverines 79-59. Michigan has lost 8 games by double digits this season which is the most of any team in the Big Ten.

Turnovers have been a consistent issue for the Wolverines who are averaging just over 12 per game. The team is struggling without sophomore guard Dug McDaniel who has been serving a road-game suspension since January 11. In the 4 road games without McDaniel, Michigan is losing by an average of 19.5 points.

Illinois:

Illinois’ 3-game win streak came to an end this weekend after falling to Michigan State on Saturday. The Fighting Illini were up by 8 points with under 7 minutes to go in the 4th quarter but Michigan State capitalized on two big turnovers, and went on an 11-4 run. This was the 2nd straight game that Illinois lost control of the lead in the final 8 minutes of a game.

With 8 games left in the season, Illinois currently sits just 2.5 games behind Purdue for the top spot in the conference.

Full 2023-24 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Schedule on Peacock

How to Watch Michigan vs Illinois College Basketball:

Men’s College Basketball Schedule on Peacock

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here. See below for full schedule for men’s college basketball on Peacock in 2024, and click here for the full women’s schedule.

DateTime (ET)Matchup
Tues., Jan. 97 p.m.Indiana vs. Rutgers
Tues., Jan. 99 p.m.Purdue vs. Nebraska
Tues., Jan. 167 p.m.Purdue vs. Indiana
Tues., Jan 237 p.m.Ohio State vs. Nebraska
Tues., Jan 239 p.m.Michigan vs. Purdue
Tues., Jan. 307 p.m.Illinois vs. Ohio State
Tues., Jan. 309 p.m.Michigan vs. Michigan State
Tues., Feb. 67 p.m.Indiana vs. Ohio State
Tues., Feb. 69 p.m.Michigan State vs. Minnesota
Tues., Feb. 137 p.m.Michigan vs. Illinois
Tues., Feb. 139 p.m.Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
Tues., Feb. 207 p.m.Iowa vs. Michigan State
Tues., Feb. 209 p.m.Maryland vs. Wisconsin
Tues., Feb. 277 p.m.Wisconsin vs. Indiana
Tues., Mar. 57 p.m.Purdue vs. Illinois
Wed., Mar. 136:30 p.m.Big Ten Tournament
Wed., Mar. 139 p.m.Big Ten Tournament