Purdue, Michigan State lead Peacock’s 2023-24 Big Ten men’s basketball schedule

  
Published October 3, 2023 11:30 AM
NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Northwestern

Feb 12, 2023; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) warms up before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Peacock is going to be the home of 34 Big Ten men’s basketball games during the 2023-24 season.

The slate of games exclusive to the streaming network begins Monday, Nov. 11 with an all-New Jersey showdown when Rutgers faces 2023 surprise Sweet Sixteen team Princeton in Trenton and ends Wednesday, March 13, 2024, when Peacock hosts its first Big Ten Tournament games with the two first-round matchups.

The set of 22 regular season conference games begins Tuesday, Dec. 5 with a double-header as Indiana visits Michigan and Wisconsin plays at Michigan State. It concludes March 5, 2024, when Purdue heads to Champaign to face off against Illinois. Notable rivalry games airing on Peacock include Purdue at Indiana on Jan. 16, 2024, and Michigan at Michigan State a few weeks later on Jan. 30.

The non-conference schedule features a few visitors that are expected to contend for their conferences and even a national title. On Friday, Nov. 11, Ohio State will play host to Texas A&M and Wisconsin will welcome Tennessee. On Saturday, Dec. 16, Purdue gets a home game against Arizona in a matchup of two of college basketball’s consistently excellent programs in recent years.

The opener between Rutgers and Princeton is the first of two neutral-site games on the docket. The second comes on Nov. 18, when Nebraska and Oregon State meet in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Two of the 34 games will feature Big Ten teams hosting historically Black colleges and universities: Alabama State at Iowa on Friday, Nov. 10, and Jackson State at Northwestern on Friday, Dec. 29.

Here is the full list of Big Ten men’s basketball games airing exclusively on Peacock during the 2023-24 season (all times EST):

Princeton @ Rutgers (Trenton, NJ)Monday11/6/20237:00 PM
Texas A&M @ Ohio StateFriday11/10/20237:00 PM
UTSA @ MinnesotaFriday11/10/20237:30 PM
Alabama State @ IowaFriday11/10/20238:00 PM
Tennessee @ WisconsinFriday11/10/20239:00 PM
Morehead State @ Penn StateFriday11/17/20237:00 PM
USC Upstate @ MinnesotaSaturday11/18/20232:00 PM
Oregon State v Nebraska (Sioux Falls)Saturday11/18/20234:00 PM
Wisconsin @ Michigan StateTuesday12/5/20237:00 PM
Indiana @ MichiganTuesday12/5/20239:00 PM
Arizona @ PurdueSaturday12/16/20234:30 PM
LeMoyne @ Penn StateThursday12/21/20237:00 PM
Maine @ MinnesotaFriday12/29/20237:00 PM
Jackson State @ NorthwesternFriday12/29/20238:00 PM
Purdue @ MarylandTuesday1/2/20247:00 PM
Penn State @ Michigan StateThursday1/4/20247:00 PM
Minnesota @ MichiganThursday1/4/20249:00 PM
Indiana @ RutgersTuesday1/9/20247:00 PM
Purdue @ NebraskaTuesday1/9/20249:00 PM
Purdue @ IndianaTuesday1/16/20247:00 PM
Ohio State @ NebraskaTuesday1/23/20247:00 PM
Michigan @ PurdueTuesday1/23/20249:00 PM
Illinois @ Ohio StateTuesday1/30/20247:00 PM
Michigan @ Michigan StateTuesday1/30/20249:00 PM
Indiana @ Ohio StateTuesday2/6/20247:00 PM
Michigan State @ MinnesotaTuesday2/6/20249:00 PM
Michigan @ IllinoisTuesday2/13/20247:00 PM
Ohio State @ WisconsinTuesday2/13/20249:00 PM
Iowa @ Michigan StateTuesday2/20/20247:00 PM
Maryland @ WisconsinTuesday2/20/20249:00 PM
Wisconsin @ IndianaTuesday2/27/20247:00 PM
Purdue @ IllinoisTuesday3/5/20247:00 PM
Big Ten TournamentWednesday3/13/20246:30 PM
Big Ten TournamentWednesday3/13/20249:00 PM

