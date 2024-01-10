 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Dallas Mavericks
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Streaming in Memphis
NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Nebraska
Tominaga scores 19, Nebraska beats No. 1 Purdue for first win over top-ranked team in 41 years
NCAA Basketball: Indiana at Rutgers
Rutgers uses balanced attack to beat Indiana 66-57 for first Big Ten victory

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_purduelossbreakdown_240109__250658.jpg
How Nebraska pulled away to upset No. 1 Purdue
nbc_mcbb_purduevsnebraskahl_240109.jpg
MBB Highlights: Nebraska upsets No. 1 Purdue
nbc_mcbb_hoibergpostgame_240109.jpg
Hoiberg proud of Nebraska’s edge vs. Purdue

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Dallas Mavericks
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Streaming in Memphis
NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Nebraska
Tominaga scores 19, Nebraska beats No. 1 Purdue for first win over top-ranked team in 41 years
NCAA Basketball: Indiana at Rutgers
Rutgers uses balanced attack to beat Indiana 66-57 for first Big Ten victory

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_purduelossbreakdown_240109__250658.jpg
How Nebraska pulled away to upset No. 1 Purdue
nbc_mcbb_purduevsnebraskahl_240109.jpg
MBB Highlights: Nebraska upsets No. 1 Purdue
nbc_mcbb_hoibergpostgame_240109.jpg
Hoiberg proud of Nebraska’s edge vs. Purdue

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Iowa State beats nation’s final undefeated team, No. 2 Houston, 57-53

  
Published January 9, 2024 11:05 PM
Syndication: The Ames Tribune

Iowa State Cyclones guard Keshon Gilbert (10) and forward Milan Momcilovic (22) celebrates after winning 57-53 over in the Big-12 conference showdown of an NCAA college basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Ames, Iowa.

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

AMES, Iowa — Tamin Lipsey scored 14 points, freshman Milan Momcilovic made a baseline jumper with 30.2 seconds left and Iowa State beat No. 2 Houston 57-53 on Tuesday night to knock off the nation’s final unbeaten team.

Iowa State (12-3, 1-1 Big 12) secured its seventh win against a top-10 opponent in the last two seasons — most in Division I. Houston (14-1, 1-1) had a nation’s-best 12-game road winning streak snapped in the program’s first Big 12 road contest.

Iowa State forward Hason Ward made two free throws with 1:20 remaining, but he was whistled for a lane violation on the second free throw to keep the lead at 53-51.

Jamal Shead split a double team and made a jumper with 55.9 seconds left to tie it at 53-all.

After an Iowa State timeout, Momcilovic spun away from a double team and sank a jumper from a difficult angle for a 55-53 lead. L.J. Cryer’s 3-pointer hit hard off the backboard and Momcilovic was fouled at 10.7 before making two free throws for a four-point lead.

Momcilovic finished with 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting for Iowa State. His go-ahead shot was his first basket of the second half. Ward scored nine points off the bench on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting from the field.

“It means the world to me,” Lipsey said in an ESPN interview. “I grew up wanting to be on this stage, wanting to play for Iowa State in games just like this. Beating the No. 2 team in the country. It’s a great feeling.”

Emanuel Sharp scored 20 points, reaching the mark for the fourth time this season, for Houston. Shead added 14 points, becoming the 51st player in program history to reach 1,000 career points. Cryer, averaging a team-high 17.1 points per game, was held scoreless in the first half and finished with five points.

Iowa State scored the opening 14 points of the game as Houston had five missed shots and four turnovers. Sharp sank a 3-pointer from the wing with 14:02 remaining for Houston’s first points of the game. Sharp also made Houston’s second field goal, another 3-pointer, at 10:51.

Houston trailed at halftime, 31-21, for the first time this season after scoring its fewest points in any half. Iowa State scored 15 points off of 12 turnovers against a Houston team averaging just 9.1 turnovers per game. The Cougars were just 6-of-20 shooting (30%) in the first half, including 4 of 13 from distance. Sharp scored 11 of Houston’s first-half points.

Iowa State missed nine straight shots, going scoreless for over six minutes in the second half. Houston capitalized when Shead made a jumper from the free-throw line with 3:17 remaining for their first lead of the game at 51-50.

The Cougars only led for 32 seconds.

T.J. Otzelberger became the first Iowa State head coach to beat a team ranked No. 1 (North Carolina) and No. 2 (Houston) in the AP poll.

UP NEXT

Houston: Visits TCU on Saturday.

Iowa State: Hosts Oklahoma State on Saturday.