Iowa vs South Carolina LIVE: Score, game news, stats, highlights for 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship

The 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship will be decided Sunday afternoon when two No. 1 seeds — Iowa and South Carolina — face off at 3 p.m. ET inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

We’ll have live updates all afternoon, including scores, highlights, betting, and more.

How to watch Iowa vs. South Carolina

The title game will be broadcast on ABC and streaming on ESPN+ on Sunday, April 7 at 3 p.m. ET.

Putting the Iowa-UConn ratings into perspective

Iowa-UConn drew 14.2 million viewers. That's more than every NBA Finals game and every World Series game of the last four years. Caitlin Clark's star power is incredible. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) April 6, 2024

Caitlin Clark, Hawkeyes 6.5-point underdogs to Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks

The Iowa-UConn matchup in the Final Four was the most bet women’s event in BetMGM history, surpassing Iowa-LSU in Monday’s Elite 8.

The momentum behind Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes continues today according to BetMGM’s Director of Trading, Matt Cosgriff: “Bettors are backing Caitlin Clark and Iowa to upset South Carolina in the National Championship game. Iowa has been the sportsbook’s biggest liability all season on the futures market. South Carolina winning would be a positive result for BetMGM.”

Clark and the Hawkeyes are 6.5-point underdogs to Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks, with the Game Total sitting at 160.5 points.

A fitting finale for a historic season

Just days after the Iowa vs. UConn Final Four matchup — headlined by Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers — became the most-watched basketball game ever on ESPN (14.2 million viewers), Clark and the Hawkeyes are set to battle a dominant South Carolina squad for the 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship.

Iowa ultimately topped UConn, 71-69, after a controversial late foul call.

For their part, the Gamecocks easily beat NC State, 78-59, on Friday to advance to the championship.

Women’s basketball has been headline news all season thanks to a myriad of stars and stories enthralling fans. Clark has been at the center, having become the NCAA Division I’s all-time leading scorer, male or female, and selling out squads at every arena she plays in.