NCAA Tournament Best Bets: 8 bets for Sunday’s 8 Games

Eight of the Sweet 16 will have been decided when these games tip-off. Let’s fill out the rest of the field…and grab a play from each tilt.

10-Colorado (+140) vs. 2-Marquette (-166)

Spread: Golden Eagles -3.5 | O/U: 147.5

It took 20 minutes, but Tyler Kolek and co. found their game in the second half against Western Kentucky in the Opening Round. Colorado is playing their best ball of the season, but Marquette is so well coached and so in sync as a unit. Take Shaka Smart’s Golden Eagles and lay the points.

8-Utah State (+425) vs. 1-Purdue (-575)

Spread: Boilermakers -10.5 | O/U: 148.5

Doubtful Grambling ever forgets the name Zach Edey (30pts, 21 rebs) anytime soon. Dominant to say the least. The Aggies will be a more formidable opponent without question. They put up 88 points against TCU on Friday. Utah State spreads out the scoring and has a bench. This game will test the maturity and growth of the Boilermakers not named Edey. Expect Purdue to win but not cover.

12-James Madison (+235) vs. 4-Duke (-290)

Spread: Blue Devils -6.5 | O/U: 148.5

The Dukes are riding their second winning streak of 14 or more games this season. That is a wild stat. The Blue Devils advanced despite getting just three points from Kyle Filipowski. Expect more from him on Sunday. Expect Duke to make free throws down the stretch and cover this number.

6-Clemson (+164) vs. 3-Baylor (-198)

Spread: Bears -4.5 | O/U: 145

The Tigers quietly stomped a Lobos’ squad many were picking to win a couple games in the Tournament. Baylor made quick work of Colgate. Clemson’s player markets have not been posted yet but look for Ian Schieffelin’s rebound total. He has pulled down double digits in three of his last five games and a minimum of six in each. Play the OVER if that number sits at 8.5 or fewer.

12-Grand Canyon (+205) vs. 4-Alabama (-250)

Spread: Crimson Tide -6 | O/U: 168.5

If you are a fan of track meets, pull up a chair. Grand Canyon scored 75 despite Saint Mary’s best efforts to control the tempo, and the Tide rolled to 109 points in their opener against Charleston. The Total is ridiculous but lets have some fun and sweat the OVER 168.5 Total Points.

9-Northwestern (+700) vs. 1-UCONN (-1100)

Spread: Huskies -14 | O/U: 136

We parlayed the OVER for Donovan Clingan (19) and Cam Spencer (15) points and Tristen Newton (8) assists. Lets run it back as their markets sit exactly where they did for Friday’s Opening Round. Cam Spencer OVER 13.5pts (-120), Donovan Clingan OVER 12.5pts (-110), and Tristen Newton OVER 5.5 assists (+110).

9-Texas A&M (+360) vs. 1-Houston (-470)

Spread: Cougars -9.5 | O/U: 132.5

Houston started fast against Longwood. The Cougars’ intensity on both ends was inspiring. For those unfamiliar with the Cougars, that effort is a constant in their game. Expect another strong start for the Cougars on Sunday. Take the Cougars OVER 33.5pts (-115) in the 1st Half.

13-Yale (+180) vs. 5-San Diego State (-218)

Spread: Aztecs -5 | O/U: 128.5

Yale knocked off Auburn Friday without a big night from Danny Wolf. The sophomore seven-footer scored 13pts but was just 4-15 from the field while attempting just five free throws. Expect a bigger game out of Wolf now that he has his feet wet. Take Danny Wolf OVER 13.5pts (-105).



Enjoy the games and enjoy a few sweats. Let’s cash some tickets.