NCAA women’s college basketball champions: All-time NCAA women’s basketball year-by-year winners list

The South Carolina Gamecocks are the defending national champions entering the 2024-25 women’s college basketball season, and if history is any indication, they will be right in the mix for a repeat victory.

Dynasties have dominated women’s college basketball since the NCAA started sponsoring the championship in 1982. The teams come in waves, but each era has a team that takes up more than its share of the national titles.

Here is a full list of the teams to win the NCAA championship going back to its first season in 1982:

2024: South Carolina (37-0)

The Gamecocks solidified themselves as the latest women’s college hoops dynasty with their third title in eight seasons. Head coach Dawn Staley and Co. are looking for No. 4 in 2024-25.

2023: LSU (34-2)

2022: South Carolina (35-2)

2021: Stanford (31-2)

2020: Canceled because of Covid-19

2019: Baylor (37-1)

2018: Notre Dame (34-3)

2017: South Carolina (33-4)

2016: Connecticut (38-0)

Geno Auriemma and his team, led by Breanna Stewart, capped off an unprecedented run with an undefeated season and a record fourth consecutive title. It’s been eight long years since that last title for the Huskies, but they have a solid chance to get back to the mountaintop this season.

2015: Connecticut (38-1)

2014: Connecticut (40-0)

2013: Connecticut (35-4)

2012: Baylor (40-0)

2011: Texas A&M (33-5)

2010: Connecticut (39-0)

2009: Connecticut (39-0)

2008: Tennessee (36-2)

2007: Tennessee (34-3)

2006: Maryland (34-4)

2005: Baylor (33-3)

2004: Connecticut (31-4)

The other most dominant run of Auriemma’s tenure, 2004 marked a third-straight title and fourth in five seasons for the Huskies. Diana Taurasi concluded her incredible collegiate career with her second consecutive NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player honor.

2003: Connecticut (37-1)

2002: Connecticut (39-0)

2001: Notre Dame (34-2)

2000: Connecticut (36-1)

1999: Purdue (34-1)

1998: Tennessee (39-0)

Pat Summitt’s Volunteers finished off the first-ever three-peat in NCAA women’s basketball and also won their sixth title in 12 seasons. This was Summitt’s best team ever as Chamique Holdsclaw and Tamika Catchings led the Volunteers to an undefeated campaign.

1997: Tennessee (29-10)

1996: Tennessee (32-4)

1995: Connecticut (35-0)

1994: North Carolina (33-2)

1993: Texas Tech (31-3)

1992: Stanford (30-3)

1991: Tennessee (30-5)

1990: Stanford (32-1)

1989: Tennessee (35-2)

1988: Louisiana Tech (32-2)

1987: Tennessee (28-6)

1986: Texas (34-0)

1985: Old Dominion (31-3)

1984: Southern California (29-4)

The first great team of the NCAA era, USC staved off the other contenders to that claim, Louisiana Tech and Tennessee, in its two title game victories. Three-time Naismith Player of the Year and two-time NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player Cheryl Miller still has an argument as the greatest women’s hooper ever.

1983: Southern California (31-2)

1982: Louisiana Tech (35-1)