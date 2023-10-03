Top 10 games from Peacock’s Big Ten men’s basketball 2023-24 slate

Peacock is the place to be for Big Ten men’s basketball during the 2023-24 season.

There are 34 games that will be broadcasted exclusively on the service during the conference’s college basketball season, and plenty of them are set to be thrillers. Here are the top 10 games to watch from Peacock’s schedule:

Princeton @ Rutgers (Trenton, NJ), Monday, Nov. 6

This all-New Jersey matchup dates back to the 1916-17 season but hasn’t been played since 2013. Princeton holds a 75-45 series lead.

Big man Cliff Omoruyi leads a Rutgers team trying to return to the form that had it in two straight NCAA Tournaments before stumbling into the NIT last season. Matching up with the Tigers, who made a shocking run to the Sweet Sixteen in March, will be a solid early litmus test.

Texas A&M @ Ohio State, Friday, Nov. 10

The 2022-23 season was the first in six under Chris Holtmann that the Buckeyes failed to reach 20 wins. Most models expect them to improve with the additions of transfers Jamison Battle (from Minnesota) and Dale Bonner (from Baylor).

The new group will have to coalesce quickly, though. The Aggies made it all the way to the final of the SEC Tournament last season and enter 2023-24 as the country’s No. 9 team in Bart Torvik’s preseason projections.

Tennessee @ Wisconsin, Friday, Nov. 10

If you like hard-nosed defense, this is the game for you. The Badgers ranked No. 19 in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric last season, but the Volunteers finished first in the category on the way to the Sweet Sixteen.

Wisconsin is another team looking to bounce back after falling to the NIT on the heels of three straight NCAA Tournament berths. Tennessee is a perennial top-10 team, so this game will prepare Wisconsin well for postseason ball.

Arizona @ Purdue, Saturday, Dec. 16

Both the Boilermakers and the Wildcats won their conference tournaments last season, so you know to expect great basketball. Bart Torvik has Purdue and Arizona as the No. 1 and No. 6 offenses, respectively, in the country, so you know there will be fireworks. A big-name, non-conference opponent comes to West Lafayette, so you know Mackey Arena will be a madhouse.

Two of the biggest brands in college basketball facing off. What’s not to love?

Purdue @ Indiana, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024

One of the biggest rivalries in college basketball resumes in Bloomington, and you know it’ll be intense after the Hoosiers swept the Boilermakers in two tight games last season.

Although this version of Indiana is untested after losing four starters, it can throw a talented big man in Oregon transfer Kel’el Ware at reigning Naismith Player of the Year Zach Edey. Throw in five-star freshman forward Mackenzie Mgbako, and maybe the Hoosiers won’t be as outmatched as they appear on paper.

Ohio State @ Nebraska, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024

We already talked about how Ohio State is looking to return to a winning standard under Chris Holtmann. Nebraska is hoping to achieve that standard for the first time under head coach Fred Hoiberg.

After failing to finish above 13th in the conference in Hoiberg’s first three seasons, the Cornhuskers showed signs of life by winning five of their final six regular-season conference games in 2022-23. Perhaps this matchup with the Buckeyes will determine who made the biggest leap season over season.

Michigan @ Michigan State, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024

Blood doesn’t get much badder than between the Wolverines and Spartans. And with Tom Izzo and Juwan Howard patrolling the sidelines, it’s hard to have more coaching star power.

Michigan State is expected to be among the country’s elite behind experienced senior guards Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard. Michigan, meanwhile, has to make up for losing Hunter Dickinson to Kansas and Jett Howard and Kobe Bufkin to the NBA draft. Still, there’s too much mutual animosity for this to be a snoozer.

Iowa @ Michigan State, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024

The Hawkeyes lost Kris Murray, but they’ve had only one losing season in the last 12 under head coach Fran McCaffery. Don’t count them out.

The last time these teams met came in February, when the Hawkeyes lived up to their name by hitting five 3-pointers in the final 39 seconds to send the game to overtime. Iowa needed the eventual win to make the NCAA Tournament. Could we be in for more late-season madness?

Maryland @ Wisconsin, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024

Fifth-year guard Jahmir Young was Second Team All-Big Ten in 2022-23, and the Terrapins added a top-40 guard recruit in DeShawn Harris-Smith. Watching them try to break down the Badgers’ stingy defense will be fascinating.

These are two of the teams battling for the spot behind Purdue and Michigan State in the Big Ten hierarchy. If they’re jockeying for conference positioning this late in the season, don’t be shocked if this one gets intense.

Purdue @ Illinois, Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2024

The final game in Peacock’s regular-season slate could be a doozy. Illinois returns First Team All-Big Ten selection Terrence Shannon as well as do-it-all big man Coleman Hawkins; this matchup could help decide the conference’s regular-season champion.

These teams met once in 2022-23, also on March 5, when the Boilermakers beat the Illini in the regular-season finale to become the first Big Ten team to win the league title by three or more games since 2014. Perhaps history is destined to repeat itself.

