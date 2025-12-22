How to watch Seton Hall vs. Villanova: TV, live stream info, storylines for Tuesday’s game

In the 132nd matchup between the longtime conferences opponents, Seton Hall will welcome Villanova to the Prudential Center in a Tuesday night matchup on Peacock.

It’s the Big East opener for Villanova (9-2), whose losses came to No. 2 Michigan and No. 10 BYU. The Wildcats are coming off a 76-66 overtime victory over Wisconsin.

Seton Hall (1-0 Big East, 11-1 overall) has made an impressive turnaround this season, already having surpassed the win total from last year’s 7-25 record. The Pirates earned a gritty 72-67 victory over Providence on the road last Friday.

In their most recent meeting, Villanova beat Seton Hall 67–55 in the opening round of the 2025 Big East Tournament. More information below on Villanova and Seton Hall and how to watch the game.

Villanova:

In their first season under head coach Kevin Willard (who formerly coached Seton Hall and returns to the Big East after four seasons at Maryland), the Wildcats have thrived on outside shooting and offensive rebounding.

Bryce Lindsay, Tyler Perkins and Devin Askew each are averaging more than four 3-point attempts per game and are making more than 40% from long range. Villanova also is allowing its opponents to shoot more than 40% from the 3-point line.

Perkins (19 points), Matt Hodge (15) and Lindsay (12) supplied the scoring against Wisconsin, and Duke Brennan (13) continued to be a double-double force, averaging 11.6 rebounds per game (which ranks third in the nation). Villanova recently lost promising freshman Chris Jeffrey indefinitely to right-knee surgery.

Seton Hall:

The Pirates have thrived on defense, ranking among the nation’s best in blocks (6.2 per game), steals and turnover differential. In his fourth season, head coach Shaheen Holloway has relied on a deep bench to overcome its weakness in outside shooting (ranking outside the top 300 in 3-pointers attempted and made).

“This team is going to be a joy to watch,” Holloway said. “We’re fast, we’re quicker, we’re athletic, we’re deep.”

Tajuan Simpkins led the way over Providence with 22 points off the bench, and Stephon Payne had a career performance with 18 points and 16 rebounds. Elijah Fisher also added 10 points.

How to watch Villanova vs. Seton Hall:

When: Tuesday, Dec. 23

Tuesday, Dec. 23 Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET YouTubeTV : NBCSN

: NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

