Angelino Mark weighing his options as visits loom

“Just looking at the schools that are recruiting me, it’s a mix of mid-majors and high-majors,” Mark said. “So, the big decision for me is whether I want to be a small fish in a big pond or a big fish in a small pond. That’s why I had to have that experience with the Soldiers.”

He’d just come off a strong season at Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame where he helped the Knights to a 31-4 record as one of the teams go-to players and to contrast Mark wanted to experience life as a “small fish in a big pond.”

Coming into the spring when Angelino Mark was pondering who he’d run with, he was intentional about picking a team where he could fill a role while being surrounded by top tier talent.



Mark was a key piece for the Oakland Soldiers in the grueling Nike EYBL all summer, helping them march all the way to the Nike Peach Jam title game last month.

“It was definitely a different experience from my high school team,” Mark said. “I’m glad I had the experience, so I could have something to compare it to. I, honestly, still don’t know what I prefer, but I’m going into my official visits with an open mind.”

At 6-foot-3, Mark implores a relentless style on both ends of the floor, bringing energy, speed and shiftiness to get to his spots on the offensive end and hound opposing guards all over the floor.

“All of the high-majors basically say the same thing, that I’ll come in and fill a role and add depth for them but have an impact immediately,” Mark said. “With the mid-majors, obviously, the message is different; they want me to have more responsibility and want me to help them win and they’re depending on me for that. It’s a lot to think about.”

The decision-making process will only intensify as Mark kicks off his official visit tour next month, heading to Seton Hall (Sept. 9), Rutgers (Sept. 18), Providence (Sept. 20), Utah (Sept. 28), TCU (Oct. 2) and USC (Oct. 10).

“I’m really doing my homework on statistics and analytics and things like that with how players do at the different schools,” Mark said. “At the end of the day it’ll come down to which school is the best fit for me. I know that I’ll learn a lot on the visits, so I’m just staying open right now.”