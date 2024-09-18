Deondrea Lindsey picks up Iona offers, plans to visit Ohio State

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.

“Sometimes it picks up and at times it’s not as much as it used to be,” said Lindsey, who checks in at No. 140 overall in the Rivals150. “Right now, I’m just staying open to schools that might want to reach out at this point.”

MOUTH OF WILSON, Va. – Now that the summer hype has quelled and preparation for the high school hoops season is in full swing, Deondrea Lindsey has noticed the differences in communication with different colleges.



Lindsey’s most recent offer came from Iona, and he’s been in consistent contact with Ohio State and Cal.

Tobin Anderson and his staff extended the offer on Tuesday and have already locked in an official visit.

“I’m excited about it,” said Lindsey, who added that he plans to visit Ohio State this fall. “I met with the assistant coach and coach Anderson called me and offered me. It’s always exciting to get offers. This is what we work hard for.”

The intrigue with Lindsey is understandable.

At 6-foot-8, his length and agility make him a potential lockdown defender at all five positions with and a mismatch for slower big forwards in the paint.

Lindsey’s ability to ignite the offense off the rebound and create from the wing then step back and knock down open shots consistently gives him an even higher ceiling.

On Wednesday at Oak Hill Academy’s practice, he was active on both ends of the floor creating deflections, getting blocks, changing shots, getting put-backs and going by his man to get into the lane for easy buckets.

His ability to simplify the game and remain productive in a multifaceted way is what makes him most attractive at the next level.

“I want to be at a place that really fits what I do well,” Lindsey said. “A big thing for me is playing time early. I want to be somewhere where I’ll be able to get on the court right away. That’s big for me. It’s all about the fit and the opportunity. That’s why I’m not rushing anything. When I feel like the time is right I’ll commit at that point, but I’m staying open.”