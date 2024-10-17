UConn adds versatile German big man Eric Reibe to its 2025 class



UConn welcomed its second commitment of the 2025 cycle to the fold on Wednesday, when four-star center Eric Reibe announced his intention to sign with the Huskies. Dan Hurley's juggernaut program beat out programs such as Indiana, Kansas, Creighton, North Carolina and others to secure the German-born prospect's pledge. Below, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy takes a closer look at what UConn is getting in the 26th-ranked Reibe as well as what his commitment means for the Huskies.





WHAT UCONN IS GETTING



The German-born 7-footer is capable of taking over games in a way that few high school centers can. That, of course, is thanks to his length, fluidity and two-way versatility. The left-handed Reibe boasts an offensive game that includes the ability to get back-to-the-basket buckets in the paint but also extends to the mid-range and, on his best days, the perimeter, where he’s a streaky but capable long-range shooter. Defensively, he’s effective as a rebounder on both ends and has taken strides as a rim-protector. He’ll become better in both areas as he continues to add muscle, as his fluidity instincts and above average athleticism are positive indicators. At his core, Reibe is a modern, floor-spacing big with an obvious upside and a developing knack for creative passes out of the block. This summer, he shined in all--star setting such as NBPA Top-100 Camp and Pangos All-American Camp this summer, but it was his work on the Puma grassroots circuit as well as with the German U18 national team that solidified him as one of the top big men in the class.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE HUSKIES