2025 All-American Deuce Knight Commits to Auburn

Published October 4, 2024 11:03 AM
Deuce Knight.jpg

2025 All-American Deuce Knight from George County High School in Mississippi has committed to the Auburn Tigers.

247Sports

Coach Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers have successfully landed their quarterback of the future. 2025 All-American Deuce Knight from George County High School in Mississippi has committed to the Tigers. According to 247Sports, Knight is a four-star prospect and the No. 5 quarterback in the country.

Current members of the Tigers to participate in the All-American Bowl include the likes of Keldric Faulk, Kayin Lee, and Walker White.

Knight will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC and Peacock, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 20,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 594 draft picks; 93 Super Bowl champions; 247 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).