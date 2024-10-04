2025 All-American Deuce Knight Commits to Auburn

Coach Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers have successfully landed their quarterback of the future. 2025 All-American Deuce Knight from George County High School in Mississippi has committed to the Tigers. According to 247Sports, Knight is a four-star prospect and the No. 5 quarterback in the country.

Current members of the Tigers to participate in the All-American Bowl include the likes of Keldric Faulk, Kayin Lee, and Walker White.

Knight will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC and Peacock, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.

About the All-American Bowl

