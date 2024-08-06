2025 All-American Trey McNutt Commits to Oregon

The University of Oregon has successfully landed one of the top defensive players in the country. 2025 All-American Trey McNutt from Shaker Heights High School in Ohio has committed to the Ducks. According to 247Sports, McNutt is the No.23 overall player in the nation and a five-star prospect.

“All our dreams can come true , if we have the courage to pursue them “ Eugene im gonna give yall everything i have . Lets Sco Ducks🦆 #ForTheKids pic.twitter.com/npZBDR34CD — Trey McNutt (@trey_mcnutt) August 3, 2024

Past members of the Ducks to participate in the All-American Bowl include the likes of Haloti Ngata, Dante Moore, and Penei Sewell.

McNutt will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC and Peacock, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.

About the All-American Bowl

