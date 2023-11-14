Waltclaire Flynn Set to be Welcomed to 2024 All-American Bowl with Virtual Jersey Presentation

Offensive lineman Waltclaire Flynn (Loganville, Georgia/ Grayson High School), the University of Central Florida commit, will be officially honored tomorrow as a 2024 All-American during a virtual jersey presentation as part of the Road to the Dome digital series.

The episode will be released tomorrow night at 8 p.m. ET on the All-American Bowl social platforms.

The Road to the Dome Tour will honor all 100 All-Americans with virtual jersey presentations during an 8-week series that will be released weekly through various digital and social platforms across NBC Sports.

Having been selected to play in the twenty-fourth edition of the All-American Bowl, Flynn will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The 2024 All-American Bowl on January 6, 2024, from inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, will be presented live on NBC and Peacock.

Flynn was selected by the All-American Bowl Selection Committee, consisting of the All-American Bowl, 247Sports and NexGen founder Brent Williams. All-Americans are eligible for the All-American Bowl Player of the Year Award, the Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award, the Defensive Player of the Year Award, the All-American Bowl Man of the Year, the All-American Bowl MVP Award.

Only 100 football players receive the honor of putting on the All-American Bowl jersey each year. Each player selected to participate will culminate their high school careers at the All-American Bowl.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 562 draft picks; 97 Super Bowl champions; 217 Pro Bowl selections; 17 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).