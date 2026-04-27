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34 Navy All-Americans Selected During 2026 NFL Draft

  
Published April 27, 2026 01:11 PM
2026 NFL Draft - Round One

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 23: Caleb Downs of Ohio State poses for a photo after being selected 11th overall by the Dallas Cowboys during Round One of the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

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The 2026 NFL Draft came to an end on Saturday afternoon. 34 former Navy All-American Bowl participants were selected over the course of the seven rounds.

Over the years 665 Navy All-Americans have been selected during the NFL Draft.

Navy All-Americans Drafted
2. David Bailey (New York Jets)
4. Carnell Tate (Tennessee Titans)
9. Spencer Fano (Cleveland Browns)
11. Caleb Downs (Dallas Cowboys)
12. Kadyn Proctor (Miami Dolphins)
13. Ty Simpson (Los Angeles Rams)
19. Monroe Freeling (Carolina Panthers)
28. Caleb Lomu (New England Patriots)
31. Keldric Faulk (Tennessee Titans)
35. TJ Parker (Buffalo Bills)
42. Christen Miller (New Orleans Saints)
46. Josiah Trotter (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
53. CJ Allen (Indianapolis Colts)
57. Logan Jones (Chicago Bears)
60. Anthony Hill Jr. (Tennessee Titans)
62. Davison Igbinosun (Buffalo Bills)
73. Oscar Delp (New Orleans Saints)
76. Drew Allar (Pittsburgh Steelers)
77. Chris McClellan (Green Bay Packers)
110. Cade Klubnik (New York Jets)
114. Devin Moore (Dallas Cowboys)
120. Dani Dennis-Sutton (Green Bay Packers)
128. Connor Lew (Cincinnati Bengals)
134. Kendal Daniels (Atlanta Falcons)
153. Jager Burton (Green Bay Packers)
160. Billy Schrauth (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
165. Nicholas Singleton (Tennessee Titans)
177. Kevin Coleman Jr. (Miami Dolphins)
190. Barion Brown (New Orleans Saints)
203. CJ Williams (Jacksonville Jaguars)
207. Micah Morris (Philadelphia Eagles)
214. Caden Curry (Indianapolis Colts)
220. Toriano Pride Jr. (Buffalo Bills)
239. Tommy Doman Jr. (Buffalo Bills)

About the All-American Bowl
As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the NBA, WNBA, Notre Dame Football, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 14 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 665 NFL Draft picks; 110 Super Bowl champions; 300 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).