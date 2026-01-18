Defensive Lineman Luke Wafle Named Navy All-American Bowl’s Defensive Player of the Year Award Winner

The Navy All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the winner for the Navy All-American Bowl Defensive Player of Year Award, given annually to the top defensive player in the country. Defensive lineman Luke Wafle (Princeton, NJ/ The Hun School of Princeton) has been named the recipient of the Navy All-American Bowl’s Defensive Player of the Year award.

According to 247Sports, Wafle is a four-star prospect and has signed with USC.

Past winners include Derrick Brown, Micah Parsons, and Bryan Bresee.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the NBA, WNBA, Notre Dame Football, the Premier League, and primetime's #1 show for an unprecedented 14 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 631 draft picks; 103 Super Bowl champions; 274 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists.