NAVY ALL-AMERICAN BOWL ANNOUNCES FIVE FINALISTS FOR OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD
The All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the finalists for the Navy All-American Bowl Offensive Player of Year Award, given annually to the top offensive player in the country.
The Navy All-American Bowl’s Offensive Player of the Year will be named during the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday, January 10th in San Antonio, Texas.
Past winners of the award include Puka Nacua, Dante Moore, and Nicholas Singleton.
This year’s finalists are:
|NAME
|POSITION
|SCHOOL
|CITY
|STATE
|Linkon Cure
|TE
|Goodland High School
|Goodland
|KS
|Alvin Henderson
|RB
|Elba High School
|Elba
|AL
|Antwann Hill Jr.
|QB
|Houston County High School
|Warner Robins
|GA
|KaMario Taylor
|QB
|Noxubee County High School
|Macon
|MS
|Talyn Taylor
|WR
|Geneva High School
|Geneva
|IL
