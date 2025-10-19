2025 College Football Rankings Week 9 Top 25: Miami, Tennessee, Ole Miss, LSU lose and shake-up the top 10

What a weekend it was in College Football! Friday night gave us bangers when Louisville and Minnesota both pulled the upsets over ranked Miami and Nebraska, but it was all about Saturday!

Texas Tech, Tennessee, Ole Miss, LSU, Utah, Memphis, and USC are some ranked teams that went down swinging on Saturday, while Texas A&M, Georgia Tech, Virginia, and Missouri survived upset alert. There was so much movement this weekend in the top 25, specifically the top 10, that anything is possible over the next five weeks.

1. Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Ohio State (TBD) at Wisconsin

Last Game: 34-16 win at #17 Illinois

It’s difficult to be No. 1 and still be underrated, but that’s likely what Ohio State is dealing with. The Buckeyes shut out Wisconsin 34-0 in Madison holding the Badgers to 49 passing yards and 95 rushing.

OSU out-gained Wisconsin 491-144 in yardage and look to keep the offense hot as they welcome Penn State to Columbus. Three of the next four games are at home for Ohio State before they wrap up the regular season at Michigan.

2. Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1, 4-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Alabama (-13.5) at South Carolina

Last Game: 37-20 win vs Tennessee

The Tide keeps on rolling as Bama defeated Tennessee 37-20, marking six consecutive wins and four straight over ranked opponents. After a road trip to South Carolina, Alabama faces two more ranked opponents at home, so the road doesn’t get any easier.

Ty Simpson is now the Heisman favorite and he had another impressive outing of 253 passing yards and two touchdowns on 19-of-29. Simpson now has 20 total touchdowns to one interception on the season.

3. Indiana Hoosiers (7-0, 4-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — UCLA at Indiana

Last Game: 38-13 win vs Michigan State

Michigan State got out to a 10-7 lead, then Indiana never looked back outscoring the Spartans 31-3 the remainder of the game. The Hoosiers committed one penalty and didn’t turn the ball over once as they gave us three clean quarters of dominant football.

With Miami’s loss, it’s fair to put Indiana at No. 2 because of Alabama’s one loss, but I think the Tide’s strength of schedule is more impressive.

4. Texas A&M Aggies (7-0, 4-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET — Texas A&M (-2.5) at LSU

Last Game: 45-42 win at Arkansas

The Aggies survived a trip to Arkansas, 45-42, behind Marcel Reed’s four total touchdowns and 325 yards. The offense was lethal without running Le’Veon Moss (497 total yards, 0 TO), but the next two games get tougher as A&M goes to LSU, then Missouri as apart of this three-game road trip.

5. Georgia Bulldogs (6-1, 4-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Florida vs Georgia (TBD)

Last Game: 43-35 win vs Ole Miss

Georgia had to rally time and time again to grab the lead back against an Ole Miss offense that put up 351 total yards. However, the Bulldogs totaled 510 themselves, including 221 on the ground. Gunner Stockton tossed four scores, and three different players, including Stockton, ran for at least 59 yards.

Three of the next five games are neutral or road contests for Georgia and all come crammed in without a break during November. The good news is, only two ranked opponents remain on the Bulldogs schedule.

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-2)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET — Notre Dame (-) at Boston College

Last Game: 34-24 win vs USC

USC and Notre Dame lived up to the hype in a game that was filled with rain, turnovers, and plenty of big plays.

CJ Carr had arguably his worst game finishing with 126 yards, one touchdown, and one wild interception, but Jeremiyah Love had a career-night of 228 rushing yards on 24 carries and a score (265 total yards). Notre Dame looks more like a lock out of the P4 since Memphis lost and there are no ranked teams remaining on the schedule.

7. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-0, 4-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — Syracuse at Georgia Tech

Last Game: 27-18 win at Duke

As someone who took Duke to beat Georgia Tech, the Yellow Jackets were obviously the best team in the second half of that game. While Duke more than doubled Georgia Tech’s yardage in the first half, the Yellow Jackets scored on all four drives in the second-half before taking a knee.

Georgia Tech and Virginia are now tied for first-place in the ACC after Louisville beat Miami on Friday night. The Yellow Jackets don’t play a ranked opponent until a neutral field rivalry game versus Georgia to end the season.

8. BYU Cougars (7-0, 4-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — BYU (-1.5) at Iowa State

Last Game: 24-21 win vs Utah

BYU was able to capitalize on two Utah turnovers and edge out the Utes at home, 24-21 in a game where the Cougars where out-gained in yards (470-368), but both teams ran for 200-plus yards. BYU has won three of the past four games by six or fewer points.

The Cougars now go on the road back-to-back weeks to take on Iowa State and Texas Tech, which is undoubtedly the toughest two-game stretch of the season for BYU.

9. Oregon Ducks (6-1, 3-1)

Next Game: Saturday at TBD — Wisconsin at Oregon

Last Game: 56-10 win at Rutgers

Oregon bounced back in a big way with 56 points in a win at Rutgers. The Ducks jumped pout to 42 points in the first half and finished the game with 750 total yards of offense (415 rushing).

The Ducks did turn the ball over three times with two fumbles and an interception, so they still have to clean up a few areas. Oregon plays at home in three of the next four games, which a lone trip to Iowa after a bye week.

10. Vanderbilt Commodores (6-1, 2-1)

Next Game: Saturday at TBD — Missouri at Vanderbilt (TBD)

Last Game: 31-24 win vs #10 LSU

Following a loss to Alabama and a bye week, Vanderbilt beat LSU, 31-24, and solidified itself as a top-10 team to me. Despite the much-needed win, Missouri and Texas creep on the schedule over the next two games gives the Commodores no room for error.

11. Miami Hurricanes (5-1, 1-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 7 PM ET — Stanford at Miami (TBD)

Last Game: 24-21 loss vs Louisville

Miami was bounced from the ranks of the unbeaten’s as Louisville clawed its way to a 24-21 road win. The Hurricanes do not control their own destiny, which is an unsettling feeling, and they have still yet to leave the state of Florida.

Miami hosts Stanford next, who just upset Florida State 20-13 at home, then goes to SMU for the first road game out of the state. SMU just beat Clemson as underdogs, so the next two teams on the schedule are sneakily playing well.

12. Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-1, 3-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 4 PM ET — Oklahoma State at Texas Tech (TBD)

Last Game: 26-22 loss at Arizona State

Beheren Morton was ruled out and Will Hammond got his first official start after that terrific second-half outing against Utah. However, Hammond’s first start did not go smoothly with 167 passing yards, one touchdown, one interception, and 22-of-37 passing. The Red Raiders return home in three of the next four games, so it’s an ideal setup to get back on track after the road loss.

13. Virgina Cavaliers (6-1, 3-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — Virginia (TBD) at North Carolina

Last Game: 22-20 win vs Washington State

Despite almost losing to Washington State, Virginia moves up two spots on my list as they are co-leaders in the ACC with Georgia Tech. I don’t know if that is more unlikely or winning a game on safety, because that’s what happened for the Cavaliers in a 22-20 victory over Wazzu.

14. Ole Miss Rebels (6-1, 3-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — Ole Miss at Oklahoma (-3.5)

Last Game: 43-35 loss at Georgia

Ole Miss’ offense was able to put up 35 points at Georgia, which should have been enough to win the game, but the Rebels defense surrendered over 500 yards of total offense. Georgia also dominated the time of possession (37:39 - 22:21), despite all the sick strikes from Ole Miss.

It’s back on the road for the Rebels as they go to Oklahoma as underdogs before three consecutive home games versus South Carolina, The Citadel, and Florida.

15. Texas Longhorns (5-2, 2-1)

Next Game: Saturday at TBD — Texas (-6.5) at Mississippi State

Last Game: 16-13 OT win at Kentucky

It doesn’t get any uglier than Texas’ 16-13 OT win over Kentucky this past weekend. Texas kicked a field goal with 57 seconds remaining to lead 13-10 before Kentucky kicked their own with 9 seconds to force OT. A loss would have been the nail in the coffin for Texas’ season, but maybe it comes on the road at Mississippi State this Saturday or against Vanderbilt or Georgia the following weekends.

16. Cincinnati Bearcats (6-1, 4-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 4 PM ET — Baylor at Cincinnati (-5.5)

Last Game: 49-17 win at Oklahoma State

Cincinnati is a on six-game winning streak with five of them coming by eight or more points. The Bearcats are quietly making a run to the conference title game, but still have its toughest challenges ahead. The Bearcats go to Utah and TCU, plus host BYU, Baylor, and Arizona.

17. Missouri Tigers (6-1, 2-1)

Next Game: Saturday at TBD — Missouri at Vanderbilt (-3)

Last Game: 23-17 2 OT win at Auburn

Missouri is back on the road at Vanderbilt for one of the most ingraining matchups of the weekend. Missouri won the battle of the Tigers at Auburn, 24-17, surviving 2 OT in the process as underdogs. Missouri is in that role once again after Vanderbilt beat LSU in top 25 matchup.

18. Louisville Cardinals (5-1, 2-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET — Boston College at Louisville (TBD)



Last Game: 24-21 win at #2 Miami

The Cardinals picked off Carson Beck four times and buried his Heisman campaign in the dirt.

Louisville came out of the bye week and pulled off the biggest win of its season and shook up the ACC as they have a legitimate chance to win and own the tiebreaker over Miami. Louisville is at home three of the next four games and the next two contests are against teams that are a combined 3-11 on the year.

19. Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2, 3-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 8 PM ET — Houston at Arizona State (-7)

Last Game: 26-22 win vs #7 Texas Tech

Arizona State was handed a gift when Beheren Morton was ruled out for Texas Tech and semi-experience backup QB Will Hammond thrown into the mix.

Sam Levitt tossed a season-high 319 yards and the Sun Devils finished the contest on a game-winning drive with 33 seconds remaining. Arizona State’s last three wins have all come by four or fewer points.

20. Oklahoma Sooners (6-1, 2-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — South Carolina at Oklahoma (-3.5)

Last Game: 26-7 loss at South Carolina

The Sooners had a complete effort at South Carolina in a 19-point win. John Mateer (150 passing yards) wasn’t asked to do too much, while the offense ran for 171 yards and two touchdowns, and the defense earned a safety, two turnovers, and held the Gamecocks to 54 rushing yards.

Oklahoma has five games left and all five are against ranked opponents. The Sooners play Ole Miss, Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri, and LSU.

21. South Florida Bulls (6-1, 3-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — USF (TBD) at Memphis

Last Game: 48-13 win vs FAU

South Florida has rattled off four straight wins all by 27 or more points as they are arguably one of the three hottest teams in the country. The Bulls were on a crash course with an undefeated Memphis team, but the Tigers lost last week, so this upcoming game has a different feel, but still remains important for both non-P4 programs.

22. Tennessee Volunteers (5-2, 2-2)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:45 PM ET — Tennessee (-9.5) at Kentucky

Last Game: 37-20 loss at Alabama

The Volunteers season is in danger after losing at Alabama over the weekend. With two losses to Georgia and Alabama, Tennessee cannot afford a third or they’re likely out of the college football playoff unless Bama and Georgia make the SEC Championship and the Bulldogs win.

Luckily for the Vols, three of the remaining five games are at home and both ranked opponents come to Tennessee.

23. LSU Tigers (5-2, 2-2)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET — Texas A&M (-2.5) at LSU

Last Game: 31-24 loss at Vanderbilt

LSU has now lost two of their past three games putting their season in jeopardy. The Tigers will play at home in three of the next weeks with its lone road contest at Alabama next weekend.

Before that, LSU must host an undefeated A&M squad off a three-point win at Arkansas. LSU lost at A&M last year 38-23. Garrett Nussmeier had 405 passing yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. Nussmeier’s yet to throw for 300 yards this season — maybe it comes this week?

24. Navy Midshipmen (6-0, 4-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — FAU at Navy (-14.5)

Last Game: Bye Week

Navy is coming off a much-needed bye week after beating Temple by one point and Air Force by three the week prior. In fact, the past three wins have all come by one possession for the Midshipmen.

25. SMU Mustangs (5-2, 3-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — SMU (-4.5) at Wake Forest

Last Game: 35-24 win at Clemson

SMU earned itself a massive road win at Clemson, 35-24, remaining perfect in the ACC. Unfortunately, this is a back-to-back road spot at Wake Forest with Miami on deck next week. Not to mention, SMU alternates home and road games from here on out with two at home and three on the road to close the season.

Honorable Mentions

Illinois Fighting Illini (5-2, 2-2)

Next Game: Saturday at TBD — Illinois at Washington (-3.5)

Last Game: Bye Week

Illinois is coming off a bye week, which couldn’t have come at a better time. Illinois has played a ranked opponent in three of the past four games and while Washington isn’t ranked, this will have the feel of a ranked game. After this contest, Illinois will be favored in every game and likely finish the season with 9 or 10 wins, but no playoff berth in a crowded Big Ten.

Tulane Green Wave (6-1, 3-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET — Tulane at UTSA

Last Game: 24-17 win vs Army

Tulane was vulnerable on Saturday, almost losing to Army trailing in the fourth quarter. The Green Wave survived and with Memphis losing, Tulane becomes a threat to make the playoffs out of the non-P4 bunch. Before we get ahead of ourselves, Tulane has back-to-back road games at UTSA and Memphis, plus three of the next four games come on the road.

Northwestern Wildcats (5-2, 3-1)

Next Game: Saturday at TBD — Northwestern at Nebraska (-8.5)

Last Game: 19-0 win vs Purdue

Northwestern followed up its shocking win over Penn State with a 19-0 home shutout versus Purdue. The Wildcats are suddenly making some noise toward being a top 25 team despite not having a win versus a team with a winning record. If Northwestern beats Nebraska, they will have a valid case.

Michigan Wolverines (5-2, 3-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET — Michigan (-12.5) at Michigan State

Last Game: 24-7 win vs Washington

It’s nice playing at The Big House! Michigan disrupted everything Washington’s high-flying offense was trying to do on Saturday, but prep for a short road trip to rival Michigan State. Following MSU, Michigan plays Purdue, Northwestern, and Maryland — the worst lowest ranked preseason teams in the Big Ten before hosting facing Ohio State.

New to the Top 25 entering Week 9:

18. Louisville Cardinals (5-1, 2-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET — Boston College at Louisville (TBD)



Last Game: 24-21 win at #2 Miami

I wrote Louisville off and called them overrated, turnover prone, and a lot of things, but they proved me wrong against Miami. Not only did I have to rip up my Carson Beck Heisman ticket, Louisville put themselves in the conversation for potential ACC Champions.

19. Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2, 3-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 8 PM ET — Houston at Arizona State (-7)

Last Game: 26-22 win vs #7 Texas Tech

Arizona State was a trendy underdog this weekend and when Texas Tech’s quarterback was ruled out, well the Sun Devils knew the assignment. If Arizona State can take care of business versus Houston, then at Iowa State over the next two weeks, I say watch out for the Sun Devils as Big 12 champs.

25. SMU Mustangs (5-2, 3-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — SMU (-4.5) at Wake Forest

Last Game: 35-24 win at Clemson

A win over Clemson most years means more than it does this year, but nonetheless, SMU is heading in the right direction. All of the talk is Georgia Tech, Virginia, Louisville, and Miami in the ACC, but if SMU upsets the Hurricanes, the Mustangs will be the hottest ticket in the conference.

Out of the Top 25 Following Week 8

Utah Utes (5-2, 2-2)

Next Game: Saturday at 10:15 PM ET — Colorado at Utah (TBD)

Last Game: 24-21 loss at BYU

Not a lot of Big 12 teams can win at BYU this season, but Utah was favored in that game and were also favored in their home loss to Texas Tech. It’s clear that Utah is not a top three team in the Big 12 and out of the playoff race, in my opinion.

Memphis Tigers (6-1, 2-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — USF at Memphis (TBD)

Last Game: 31-24 loss at UAB

Memphis likely spoiled their season in a trap spot. The Tigers play USF this Saturday, in what likely would be the biggest game of their season. However, you have to win the game prior to that to make the USF one the biggest, and Memphis did not do that. The Tigers lost as -21.5 point favorites at UAB. That is enough for me to keep Memphis of the playoff.

USC Trojans (5-2, 3-1)

Next Game: Saturday at TBD — USC (TBD) at Nebraska

Last Game: 34-24 loss at Notre Dame

USC could have taken the lead in the fourth quarter against Notre Dame, but Makai Lemon made a bonehead mistake (fumble on a trick play) that end up costing the Trojans. With two losses in the Big Ten, USC’s playoff hopes are over. A win would have gave USC a real chance at being the third or fourth team from the conference in the playoffs.

Biggest Winner from Week 8:

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-2)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET — Notre Dame (-) at Boston College

Last Game: 34-24 win vs USC

Notre Dame just survived arguably its toughest remaining test of the season when they beat USC by 10. The Fighting Irish have three road games remaining at Boston College, Pitt, and Stanford, plus two home games against Navy and Syracuse.

Notre Dame looks poised to run the table. If they beat an undefeated Navy, win against Fran Brown and Syracuse at home, and beat three mediocre squads on the road, it’s a guarantee. I will admit, it seems too good to be true, but for now, Notre Dame appears golden.

Biggest Loser from Week 8:

Memphis Tigers (6-1, 2-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — USF at Memphis (TBD)

Last Game: 31-24 loss at UAB

As far as non-P4 teams, Memphis was gaining traction as the team to be halfway through the year, but after a loss to UAB as three touchdown favorites — there is no chance they get in anymore even with one loss. Notre Dame, Tulane, and Navy are now the three valid choices as non-P4 programs.

