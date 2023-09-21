And In That Corner ... The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes visit Notre Dame with an unproven quarterback

As far as non-conference matchups go, only a handful of matchups would qualify as bigger “helmet games” than No. 6 Ohio State (3-0) at No. 9 Notre Dame (4-0). In this instance, both the Buckeyes and the Irish still have viable Playoff hopes. For that matter, they are both in the top eight in national championship odds entering this weekend (7:30 ET on NBC).

How does this year’s Ohio State compare to last year’s Playoff team that beat Notre Dame 21-10 to open the season and came within a field goal of the national championship? Let’s ask Joey Kaufman of The Columbus Dispatch .

DF: Neither the Irish nor the Buckeyes have been genuinely tested at this point, but Ohio State has looked worse — maybe “not as good” would be a more precise description — in its tuneups than Notre Dame has. Scoring only 23 points at Indiana to open the season kick-started some wonders about the Buckeyes offense, especially since that included three field goals. Looking at that drive chart, the four drives into scoring range that resulted in three field goals and an interception stand out.

But then against Western Kentucky last weekend, Ohio State scored six touchdowns on nine possessions in the first three quarters. (Let’s ignore the Buckeyes’ last two fourth quarters entirely as garbage time.) For that matter, Ohio State’s last 11 quality possessions, still ignoring those fourth quarters, all ended in touchdowns. Sure, Indiana is better than Western Kentucky or Youngstown State, but this is still notable progress. What do you attribute it to?

JK: A few things added up for the Buckeyes last Saturday but don’t discount that the style of matchup suited them. Western Kentucky is up-tempo, pass-happy. It ran 72 plays. Contrast that to Youngstown State, which ran 59, or Indiana, which ran 54. The opponents the first two weeks were committed to slowing things down, eating clock. Ohio State never seemed to be in rhythm. Its offense is built to be in a track meet, not a slog.

The other obvious factor was that Kyle McCord was more settled in at quarterback. He was not named the full-time starter until last week. So he didn’t rotate with Devin Brown against WKU until the outcome was no longer in doubt late in the third quarter. McCord seemed as much at ease as he’s been and hit on his share of deep balls, including a 75-yard touchdown to Marvin Harrison Jr.

Notable game week for Ohio State: pic.twitter.com/C8ptqqIHtx — Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) September 20, 2023

Allow a more intangible question, one that may force you to be an amateur psychologist. One of the biggest differences between this game and last year’s season opener is now Notre Dame has the proven, experienced quarterback while Ohio State is working with a first-year starter who, thus far, has not wowed anyone. When it comes to this week, just one week, what is Kyle McCord’s ceiling? Could this moment be too big for the junior in his fourth career start?

McCord is a former five-star recruit with a strong arm and two-plus years in Ryan Day’s system. There’s a thought that the Buckeyes are due for a drop-off eventually at the position. They’ve produced three straight Heisman Trophy finalists and first-round draft picks at the position. I get that it’s a run that isn’t guaranteed to go on in perpetuity, but McCord certainly has the pedigree to continue it.

It’ll be interesting to see how fast he can develop considering the stage that awaits Saturday. Day has praised him for his composure, poise, etc. It’s the trait he has most often acknowledged in the junior. He’ll need it at Notre Dame Stadium. Because the Buckeyes continued their competition into the season, he’s had a little less of a ramp up.

The surprise going into this game may be that it is Notre Dame’s offense that has been getting headlines and Ohio State’s defense. The Buckeyes’ defensive success begins up front with multiple defensive linemen who could be first-round draft picks. But they have not faced a stout run game yet this season, and I have to think back to last year’s game against Michigan, the Wolverines gashing Ohio State for 262 yards on 34 carries (sack adjusted). Comparing the Irish ground attack to that one may be a touch generous, but only a touch. What evidence is there that the Buckeyes defense can stop a power run game now?

The Buckeyes were better, at least, when they met with Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal, holding the Bulldogs to 135 yards rushing on 26 carries. But it remains an open question, because none of their first three opponents had the personnel to grind out yards against their front. What I’m curious about is how Notre Dame might lull them and take deep shots after establishing the run. That’s what Michigan and Georgia did when the Buckeyes gave up all those big plays.

Ryan Day liked having the weeks-long buildup to Notre Dame after the nonconference game served as Ohio State's opener last season.



"Now I think we have a pretty good idea of who our team is and where we're at. We are in a much different place than in Week 1." — Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) September 19, 2023

I know Ohio State’s starting safeties have been fighting through minor injuries, and I know Sonny Styles has the makings of a future menace. But how are the Buckeyes’ cornerbacks? This is a hole in my general knowledge of Ohio State, and with Sam Hartman picking apart defenses, it may actually be an applicable one this weekend, unlike in last year’s meeting.

Interesting group. Denzel Burke has had a strong bounce-back to start this season, mirroring his freshman season in 2021 rather than his sophomore slump from a year ago. Burke is the top cover cornerback. Been targeted 17 times in coverage in three games and allowed only five completions without a touchdown. Also broken up three passes and picked off another. There was a lot of talk within the program about the type of offseason that he had and he’s backed it up. The other corner is Davison Igbinosun, a transfer from Mississippi. A bigger corner at 6-foot-2 and is willing to be physical. This is the area on defense where it looks as if Ohio State has taken the biggest leap.

Based on the results thus far this season, and on Hartman’s six years of experience, I am of the mind that this game will be decided when Notre Dame is on offense. In these regards, it is very different than last season’s opener, when the primary Irish offensive goal was to eat clock. Where do you see this game being decided?

I don’t differ much. Quarterback is such a different dynamic for the Buckeyes this go around. It’s the rare matchup when they don’t have a clear advantage at the position. You’d have to go back to the playoff meetings against Clemson from 2020 and 2019 when it had Trevor Lawrence behind center.

Our latest reporters roundtable: Is Ohio State ready for Notre Dame after its blowout win over Western Kentucky? https://t.co/DSgBTBtG4l — Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) September 19, 2023

Before I pivot from that into a prediction, how much buzz have you heard about Buckeyes fans heading west? Notre Dame fans are nervous South Bend may turn red again, for a fourth time, really, after Nebraska’s “Sea of Red” in 2000, Georgia’s “Calling the Dawgs” at a Cubs game before heading to Notre Dame in 2017 and Cincinnati’s Playoff-sparking win in 2021.

A lot of the interest in Columbus for this matchup has revolved around it being a big test. Folks are foremost curious what to make of this team, especially with all the moving parts on the offensive line and a first-time starter at quarterback. I’d expect a strong contingent of Buckeye Nation to make the trip. It goes everywhere, and there is the novelty factor. This is only Ohio State’s third-ever trip to South Bend and I am guessing there aren’t many left who made the first one in 1936. Without another home-and-home series scheduled, this is the last chance for a while for any OSU fan to see them play at such a historic site.

Now then, a prediction.

I went with the Irish in our official picks column. 31-28. A few factors. It’s in South Bend. Tough environment for a young QB. Plus this is the type of team that gives Ohio State trouble. Can control the game on the ground but has a good enough passer to capitalize on deep shots. Too reminiscent of Michigan, and the Buckeyes remain unproven in the trenches this year. It’s gonna be a good one, either way.