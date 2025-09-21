 Skip navigation
Arch Manning looks sharp as No. 8 Texas routs Sam Houston before start of SEC play

  
Published September 20, 2025 11:40 PM

AUSTIN, Texas — Arch Manning passed for 309 yards and three touchdowns in his sharpest game of the season so far as No. 8 Texas cruised to a 55-0 win over Sam Houston on Saturday night.

Manning was 18 of 21 passing and also ran for two first-half touchdowns. He connected with Ryan Wingo for touchdowns of 53 and 13 yards in the third quarter before leaving the game with Texas (3-1) leading 45-0.

Manning needed a confidence builder after a poor start to the season and got one against the overmatched Bearkats (0-4). His passes looked crisp and decisive, and his first touchdown run saw him stand and flex over a defender before a game official broke them up.

Manning had come into the game completing just 55% of his passes. The preseason betting favorite for the Heisman Trophy had promised several times during the week he would start playing better.

The takeaway

Sam Houston: The Bearkats were completely smothered by the Texas defense. Their first 15 plays totaled 17 yards with no first downs.

Texas: Manning shredded an overmatched opponent. After his rough start to the season, the performance should earn him a ton of credit inside the Longhorns locker room heading into the Southeastern Conference schedule.

Up next

Sam Houston plays at New Mexico State on Oct. 2.

Texas opens SEC play at Florida on Oct. 4.