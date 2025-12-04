Michigan fires special teams coach JB Brown after disappointing season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan fired special teams coach JB Brown in the wake of the No. 18 Wolverines’ loss to top-ranked Ohio State.

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore did not immediately name a successor.

“After thoroughly evaluating our special teams’ performance throughout the season, I made the decision to make a change that was in the best interest of the program,” Moore said in a statement.

Moore will conduct a search for a new special teams coordinator for the Wolverines.

Brown was in his second season as special teams coordinator. The Wolverines were weak in most parts of special teams this season. The Wolverines finished in the bottom half of the Big Ten in punting and punt return also was an issue.

The Wolverines finished 9-3 and will find out where it will play in a bowl game with just pride at stake.