NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 14 of 2025 season
Syndication: The Herald-Times
Indiana's secret sauce? It's much more than Curt Cignetti
Ryan McDonagh
Lightning sign Ryan McDonagh to a 3-year, $12.3M contract extension

Top Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251204.jpg
Seahawks, Texans, Bears lead NFL Week 14 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfeaglesatchargers_251204.jpg
NFL Week 14 Preview: Eagles vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_snftexansvchiefs_251204.jpg
NFL Week 14 Preview: Texans vs. Chiefs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Michigan fires special teams coach JB Brown after disappointing season

  
Published December 4, 2025 12:41 PM
No. 1 OSU to face 'resistance' from No. 2 Indiana
December 3, 2025 01:45 PM
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry discuss their expectations for the Big Ten Championship game between Ohio State and Indiana, where two of the most complete teams in college football are set to clash.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan fired special teams coach JB Brown in the wake of the No. 18 Wolverines’ loss to top-ranked Ohio State.

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore did not immediately name a successor.

“After thoroughly evaluating our special teams’ performance throughout the season, I made the decision to make a change that was in the best interest of the program,” Moore said in a statement.

Moore will conduct a search for a new special teams coordinator for the Wolverines.

Brown was in his second season as special teams coordinator. The Wolverines were weak in most parts of special teams this season. The Wolverines finished in the bottom half of the Big Ten in punting and punt return also was an issue.

The Wolverines finished 9-3 and will find out where it will play in a bowl game with just pride at stake.