Beatty returns punt for TD, breaks Grange’s 102-year-old record in No. 12 Illini’s opening rout

  
Published August 29, 2025 11:45 PM

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Hank Beatty returned a punt 69 yards for a third-quarter touchdown and broke Red Grange’s 102-year-old Illinois record for yards on punt returns to help the No. 11 Illini rout Western Illinois 52-3 on Friday night to open the season.

Beatty had four returns for 133 yards to break Grange’s mark of 125 set against Nebraska on Oct. 6, 1923. The TD return was Illini’s first since D’Angelo Bailey did it against Ohio State in 2013.

Beatty also led Illinois in receiving with 108 yards on five catches, with a 59-yarder for a touchdown.

Luke Altmyer was 17 of 21 with three touchdowns passes in an interception-free performance. Aidan Laughery ran for 109 yards on nine carries and two TDs.

Chris Irvin was 14 of 29 for 134 yards for Western Illinois. Antonio Chadha made a 20-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

The Illini led 31-0 at halftime, with Altmyer throwing all three of his TD passes — two to Justin Bowick in his first game at Illinois since transferring from Ball State.

The takeaway

Western Illinois: There wasn’t a lot for the Leathernecks to be happy about after being overmatched by one of the nation’s better teams.

Illinois: Coach Bret Bielema hoped his team caught the attention of some AP poll voters. “Some people didn’t vote for us at all,” he said. “So our success from last season (a team record-tying 10 wins) was temporary in their eyes.”

Up next

Western Illinois: At Northwestern on Sept. 5.

Illinois: At Duke on Sept. 6.