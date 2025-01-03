 Skip navigation
Top News

Big 12 commissioner calls for ‘national standards’ for calling targeting after controversial play

  
Published January 3, 2025 12:01 PM

DALLAS — Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark is calling for more consistency in determining what constitutes a targeting penalty after no call was made on Texas safety Michael Taaffe’s high hit on Arizona State receiver Melquan Stovall late in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Peach Bowl.

Taaffe struck Stovall with a helmet-to-helmet hit as Stovall caught a pass near midfield with 1:15 left in regulation and the game tied. No flag was thrown, but referee Larry Smith of the Big Ten halted play to check the replay for possible targeting. As Stovall was being helped off the field, Smith announced there was no penalty.

Had a 15-yard penalty been called, ASU would have been in range to attempt a tiebreaking field goal. Instead, the Sun Devils punted and Texas won 39-31 in two overtimes.

Yormark said in a statement he was proud of how ASU represented the Big 12 and that the Sun Devils proved they were one of the most talented teams in the nation. He then addressed the no-call.

“As a member of the College Football Playoff management committee, I have had multiple discussions seeking clarity surrounding the targeting call on Arizona State’s final drive of the 4th quarter with Richard Clark,” Yormark said, referring to the CFP executive director.

“Moving forward, we need to address CFP officiating to ensure national standards are developed,” Yormark added. “These standards will be crucial to the CFP’s future, and I look forward to discussing them with my fellow committee members when we meet next.”