Big Ten revises way it aligns officials on onside kicks after controversial offside call on Gophers

ROSEMONT, Ill. — The Big Ten has received approval from the NCAA to change the way it officiates onside kicks after Minnesota was penalized for offside when it recovered an onside kick late in its game at Michigan.

Effective immediately, the line judge and head line judge will be positioned on the kicking team’s restraining line — “thereby putting multiple officials in the best position to consistently make the correct judgment,” the Big Ten said in a statement.

The restraining line is typically the kicking team’s 35, and its coverage players aren’t allowed to cross it until the ball is kicked.

Minnesota trailed Michigan 27-24 with 1:37 left in the game when it lined up for an onside kick. The Gophers’ Matt Kingsbury recovered the kick, but he was ruled offside. Offside calls are not subject to video review. Minnesota tried another onside kick, Michigan recovered it and ran out the clock.

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said he submitted the play to the Big Ten for review.

“We credit the Big Ten Conference for recognizing the need to make this change to ensure accurate calls in the future,” he said in a statement.