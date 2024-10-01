 Skip navigation
Top News

Mark Few
Gonzaga set to join rebuilt Pac-12, while UTEP goes to Mountain West
Screenshot 2024-10-01 at 1.34.40 PM.png
With Asheville devastated by Hurricane Helene, the city’s only college golf team bands together
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani and the MLB playoffs, a pairing the world will experience for the 1st time

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_waiverwirerbsv2_241001.jpg
Dowdle, Johnson solid waiver adds amid RB concerns
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirewrs_241001.jpg
Packers’ Wicks ‘a priority’ on waivers at WR
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartb_241001.jpg
Arsenal ‘need’ Martinelli to be in form to contend

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Mark Few
Gonzaga set to join rebuilt Pac-12, while UTEP goes to Mountain West
Screenshot 2024-10-01 at 1.34.40 PM.png
With Asheville devastated by Hurricane Helene, the city’s only college golf team bands together
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani and the MLB playoffs, a pairing the world will experience for the 1st time

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_waiverwirerbsv2_241001.jpg
Dowdle, Johnson solid waiver adds amid RB concerns
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirewrs_241001.jpg
Packers’ Wicks ‘a priority’ on waivers at WR
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartb_241001.jpg
Arsenal ‘need’ Martinelli to be in form to contend

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Big Ten revises way it aligns officials on onside kicks after controversial offside call on Gophers

  
October 1, 2024
P.J. Fleck

Sep 21, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck looks on during the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Matt Krohn/Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

ROSEMONT, Ill. — The Big Ten has received approval from the NCAA to change the way it officiates onside kicks after Minnesota was penalized for offside when it recovered an onside kick late in its game at Michigan.

Effective immediately, the line judge and head line judge will be positioned on the kicking team’s restraining line — “thereby putting multiple officials in the best position to consistently make the correct judgment,” the Big Ten said in a statement.

The restraining line is typically the kicking team’s 35, and its coverage players aren’t allowed to cross it until the ball is kicked.

Minnesota trailed Michigan 27-24 with 1:37 left in the game when it lined up for an onside kick. The Gophers’ Matt Kingsbury recovered the kick, but he was ruled offside. Offside calls are not subject to video review. Minnesota tried another onside kick, Michigan recovered it and ran out the clock.

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said he submitted the play to the Big Ten for review.

“We credit the Big Ten Conference for recognizing the need to make this change to ensure accurate calls in the future,” he said in a statement.