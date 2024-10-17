Michigan State tasked with stopping Iowa’s potent rushing game

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Iowa is in a pack of six teams one game off the pace in the Big Ten and riding the momentum of a 40-16 win over Washington, its highest point production against a conference opponent in three years. Michigan State has lost three straight and needs to polish its scuffling offense with three straight ranked opponents awaiting after this week.

KEY MATCHUP

Iowa’s running game vs. Michigan State’s rushing defense. The Hawkeyes have gone over 200 yards rushing in five of six games, and Big Ten leader Kaleb Johnson is averaging 156 yards per game. The Spartans have given up nearly 400 yards on the ground in their last two games, against Oregon and Ohio State. The Hawkeyes are going to run at the Spartans until they prove they can stop them.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Iowa: CB Jermari Harris has the highest Pro Football Focus ranking among FBS starting cornerbacks. He’s been targeted 27 times and allowed 10 receptions. Harris has picked off three passes, returning one for a touchdown and broken up five more. His eight passes defended rank second in the conference.

Michigan State: LB Jordan Turner, a transfer from Wisconsin, has developed into one of best defenders for the Spartans. He leads the team with 37 tackles and 6.5 tackles for a loss of 38 yards. Turner is tied for the team lead with three sacks.

FACTS & FIGURES

Iowa has won the last two regular-season meetings with Michigan State and outscored the Spartans 75-23 … Iowa is 29-0 since 2020 when scoring at least 21 points and 75-3 when leading by eight points at any point in a game since 2015… Michigan State punter Ryan Eckley ranks second in the FBS with his 48.0-yard punting average. … The Hawkeyes’ five 200-yard rushing games are their most since 2013. … Iowa has held its opponent under 400 yards in 33 of the last 34 games. … The Spartans’ red zone defense ranks third in the Big Ten and tied for 13th in the FBS as opponents are 14-of-20 scoring (.700) in the red zone. … Iowa LB Jay Higgins, the Big Ten tackles leader, has had at least 10 stops in three games this season and 14 in his career. He has led or tied for the team lead in every game this season.