College Football: Betting Week 7

Week 7 in college football and the Bet the EDGE crew broke down a handful of the headliners.

Oregon Ducks @ Washington Huskies

The Washington Huskies are favored by 2.5 at BetMGM with the Total set at 67.5.

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) likes the visiting Ducks in a tight one.

“You have two elite offenses here…These are two elite offenses with different strengths. And as you look at how they match up against the opposing defenses, you have a Washington defense that’s pretty much average. They’re better than average, but they’re in sort of the average band in terms of EPA per play, whereas Oregon’s pass defense might be the best in the country. And I think that’s going to be the matchup to watch. Can Oregon’s pass defense really stifle Michael Penix, Jr. and the Washington Huskies which are, you know, truly elite? My general sense is that they will and so this is going to come down to how does Washington respond in terms of its rushing defense against Oregon’s rushing offense? I kind of want to back the Ducks on the Moneyline here to be honest with you.”

Join in the college football conversation Saturdays at 11AM ET. From sides to totals to props, get ready for the weekend of college football with the NBC Sports College Football Betting Q&A.

A subplot of the game is the Heisman battle between Michael Penix Jr. (+220) and Bo Nix (+600). The two quarterbacks are among the favorites on the board (Caleb Williams - +250 - is sandwiched between them).

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) knows it’s a big weekend for those interested in the Heisman market.

“We could literally have our front runner at the end of this weekend. If Caleb Williams and one of these two quarterbacks loses, which we know they will, we’re going to know the clear front runner and I think that’s your best bet. Taking the winning quarterback of this game to win the Heisman.”

Miami Hurricanes @ North Carolina Tar Heels

Chapel Hill is the site for this ACC battle. The Tar Heels are favored by 3.5 with the Total set at 57.5.

Dinsick again like the underdog.

“Their offense is elite. It’s a better passing offense than UNC which is amazing to say because UNC has a Top 2 prospect in the quarterback draft for the NFL next year. But their passing offense is better than UNC’s. They’re rushing offense is better than UNC’s. They’re rushing defense is elite whereas UNC’s rushing defense is average. I think this is going to come down to basically Miami being able to put some pressure on North Carolina on the ground. If and when they have the lead, I think they’ll be able to run out the game and this is assuming that Mario has learned his lesson. Fool me once shame on you fool me twice. Never get fooled again. But no, I mean, this is this is an opportunity to try to buy low on a Miami team that everybody

has just had fun dunking on all week.”

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight Tuesday through Saturday at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

USC Trojans @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

South Bend is the site for this matchup between all-time rivals. The Irish are favored by 2.5 with the Total listed at 60.5.

Dalzell is leaning to the golden Domers.

“So its Notre Dame or pass for me. The Fighting Irish…as much as they’ve looked sluggish offensively, the last three weeks they have played three very good defenses in the toughest stretch of football probably (in the country)…That stretch of Ohio State, Duke, and Louisville was no joke. So yeah, this is going to be an easier game (for Notre Dame) versus a tougher opponent if that makes any sense at all.”

UCLA Bruins @ Oregon State Beavers

The home team in this Pac-12 contest is favored by 3.5 with the Total set at 54.5.

Dinsick may lean to Oregon State but is a fan of the Under.

“I think Oregon State did finally get something going on the road last week against California…my lean has always been on the home team in these Pac-12 matchups. I think the Beavers have an advantage with their defense and UCLA’s offense on the field. And then the question becomes can their passing offense get the better of what has been a top two defense this year. Defense does travel so this looks pretty straightforward to me - Under 54½. We have positive matchups for both defenses and UCLA’s offense on the road might score like 3 or 10 points.”

Indiana Hoosiers @ Michigan Wolverines

The Big House is the site for this one with the Wolverines favored by 33.5. The Total is set at 45.5.

Dalzell has been riding the Team Total UNDER for Michigan’s opponent each week. No different this week. He is riding even though that Total has dropped to 5.5 points.

“I would say if you’re scared of playing 5½, you can play the under 0.5 touchdowns for Indiana, which is essentially the same thing and that’s at -130. So of course, it’s juiced but for the right reasons…The Hoosiers have scored 7 and 10 in their last two trips to Michigan. This Michigan defense is the best of the Jim Harbaugh era.”

For the full episode and a more complete look at the weekend in college football, click here.

Enjoy the slate and enjoy the sweat.



*all odds provided by BetMGM

