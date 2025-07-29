 Skip navigation
DB Boo Carter with Vols but work to do before hitting field for Tennessee, coach says

  
Published July 29, 2025 05:22 PM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said Tuesday that sophomore defensive back Boo Carter is with the Volunteers as they start preseason practice.

When Carter gets back on the field, however, remains to be seen after he reportedly missed workouts this summer.

Heupel declined to get into details.

“Boo is a part of our team here,” Heupel said. “There’s some things that he’s got to accomplish to get back on the field with us. Don’t have a set timeline on that. Our leadership council has been a part of those things, those discussions with me and with Boo.”

Heupel said he’s proud of the leadership council. The head coach said he’ll be the one handling all questions on Carter early in camp.

Whether Carter would show for practice was a question amid reports about his conduct. Tennessee parted with quarterback Nico Iamaleava just before the spring game in April. Heupel said then that nobody was “bigger than the Power T.”

Carter made the Southeastern Conference All-Freshman team for his play in 13 games, with five starts last season. He ranked sixth on the defense with 38 tackles, including 28 solo. He also led the SEC averaging 16.5 yards per punt return.

Tennessee gave him work in the slot at wide receiver during spring practice, allowing Carter a chance to follow in the two-way footsteps of Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. The Vols need Carter with cornerback Jermod McCoy recovering from an ACL injured early this year.

Quarterback competition

The Vols start practice Wednesday needing a new starting quarterback with Iamaleava now at UCLA. Transfer Joey Aguilar, Jake Merklinger and freshman George MacIntyre all will be competing for the job for a program that made the College Football Playoff only to be routed by eventual champion Ohio State.

Tennessee opens the season Aug. 30 in Atlanta against Syracuse. Offensive coordinator Joey Halzle said they are looking for a quarterback who can run the offense, not just throw the ball hardest or farthest.

“It’s about who can operate this offense that when we take the field gives us a chance to win,” Halzle said.