DJ Durkin staying at Auburn as defensive coordinator under new coach Alex Golesh

  
Published December 3, 2025 11:14 AM

AUBURN, Ala. — DJ Durkin is staying at Auburn as defensive coordinator under new coach Alex Golesh.

Golesh announced the move Tuesday as an “easy call” a day after being unclear about Durkin’s future with the Southeastern Conference program.

“Our relationship goes back more than 20 years to our roots in Ohio,” Golesh said. “We have worked with some of the same men, and we’ve competed against each other in this great league. We are fortunate to retain one of the top defensive minds in college football here on the Plains. He’s an elite leader, incredible father and husband and will be a phenomenal leader on the defensive side of the ball. We have great respect for each other. Time to go to work.”

Durkin served as Auburn’s interim coach for the last three games of the season following Hugh Freeze’s firing.

Auburn ranked 31st nationally in total defense, 12th in rushing defense, and held 11 of 12 opponents under 28 points. His return should give Golesh and the Tigers some continuity on one side of the ball.

“I’m excited about what he’s going to bring to Auburn and grateful for the chance to work alongside him,” Durkin said. “I love this group of players, and it mattered to me to keep pushing forward with what they have already started.

“The support my family and I have felt from the Auburn community has been unbelievable. This is home for us. I’m thankful for the Auburn Family and everything they’ve shown us over the last month, and I can’t wait to get to work.”