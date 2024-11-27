 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Emeka Egbuka
Revenge is on the mind of No. 2 Ohio State in the rivalry game against unranked Michigan
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills
How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills: Live stream info, kickoff time, for SNF game
Hunter Dickinson
Kansas center Hunter Dickinson ejected for kicking Duke’s Maliq Brown in the head

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_pchate_241127.jpg
Lower expectations for Flowers, Pitts in Week 13
nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
East Carolina promotes interim coach Blake Harrell to permanent head-coaching job after 4-0 run

  
Published November 27, 2024 01:12 PM
East Carolina

Oct 19, 2024; West Point, New York, USA; East Carolina Pirates running back London Montgomery (34) carries during the second half against the Army Black Knights at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Lucas Boland/Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina is promoting interim football coach Blake Harrell to the permanent job after he led the Pirates to four straight wins.

Harrell had worked as defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach since his initial hiring in January 2020.

In the interim role, Harrell led ECU (7-4, 5-2 American Athletic Conference) to victories over Temple, Florida Atlantic, Tulsa and North Texas. That pushed the Pirates to bowl eligibility for the third time in four seasons.

During that four-game run, ECU has averaged 45.8 points and 535 yards of offense. And during the previous four seasons, ECU allowed 27.3 points per game with him as defensive coordinator, the program’s best four-year run in the better part of a decade.

In a statement, athletic director Jon Gilbert said Harrell has “laid out a detailed vision” in leading the program amid the changing landscape of revenue sharing and players being able to profit from endorsements using their name, image and likeness.

ECU closes the regular season at home against Navy.