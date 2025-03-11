Eddie George relishes challenge in taking over at Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Eddie George was pondering the next steps in his burgeoning career as a college football coach while driving back from the NFL scouting combine.

He got a sign in the most unlikely of places.

George was driving through Bowling Green, Kentucky, on his way back to Nashville when he received a text from Urban Meyer asking if George would be interested in returning to Ohio and being the coach at Bowling Green.

After a couple weeks of discussions, George was formally introduced as the 21st head coach in school history.

“It feels like a whirlwind. Last week felt like a whole month in terms of the interviews and the process,” George said during his introductory press conference at the Stroh Center. “This is not going to be an easy process. We still have a lot of work to do to get across the finish line.”

George replaces Scot Loeffler, who left Bowling Green on Feb. 28 to become the Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterbacks coach. Loeffler had a 27-41 record in six seasons, including bowl appearances the past three seasons.

Meyer, who coached BG for two years before going on to Utah, Florida and Ohio State, was one of many former coaches and players that athletic director Derek van der Merwe had discussions with about candidates.

George returns to Ohio — where he won the 1995 Heisman Trophy at Ohio State — after being the head coach at Tennessee State for four years. He had a 24-22 record and took a program that had struggled to its first Football Championship Subdivision playoff spot since 2013 this past season.

The Tigers went 9-3 in 2024 and won a share of the Big South-Ohio Valley Conference. George was named coach of the year and was a runner-up for the Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year award.

Bowling Green was originally supposed to start spring practices, but that will be delayed a couple of weeks as George finalizes his coaching staff.

“I wouldn’t say it’s great timing. But when I took over at Tennessee State, it was in the spring, ironically. It took us some time to get there, but we got there,” George said. “I think now the goal is how do we get to September? It’s going to take diligence for us to be focused, operate with a great attitude and be intentional.”

George played nine seasons in the NFL, including eight with the Tennessee Titans. He was the 1996 AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and an All-Pro selection in 2000. He finished with 10,441 yards rushing with 268 catches for 2,227 yards and had 78 total touchdowns. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

George also interviewed with the Chicago Bears for their head coach opening in January.

Besides coaching, George has been an actor who appeared on Broadway in New York, along with other business interests. He also has taught as an adjunct professor at his alma mater Ohio State and Vanderbilt University.

“After meeting with Eddie, it became very clear to me that Eddie checked every aspect of that profile that we created. He is someone who cares about people, values, personal growth and development, defines himself by his ability to adapt, adjust, and have success in every aspect of his life,” van der Merwe said.

George spent the 2004 season with the Dallas Cowboys before retiring in 2006. His wife Tamara “Taj” George is a member of the group Sisters with Voices (SWV) and they have two sons. Eriq George has been a starting defensive end the past two seasons for Tennessee State.

Bowling Green has been a successful springboard for past coaches. Besides Meyer, Dave Clawson and Dino Babers had successful tenures that propelled them to jobs at Wake Forest and Syracuse.

However, this could be a rebuilding year for the Falcons. All-America tight end Harold Fannin Jr. is a top prospect in the upcoming NFL draft while wide receiver Malcolm Johnson Jr. and quarterback Connor Bazelak are graduating. Running back Terion Stewart transferred to Virginia Tech.

“We don’t stray away from what made this program successful. I’m not here to blow it up. I’m here to enhance it,” George said.