 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2025 - Round One
Keegan Bradley ‘a little surprised’ Ryder Cup speech aired
NHL: New York Rangers at Vegas Golden Knights
Devils get Dumoulin, Panthers add Sturm, Golden Knights reacquire Smith
NHL: St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars
St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko out six weeks after injuring left knee

Top Clips

nbc_golf_puertoricoopen_250306.jpg
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open 2025, Round 1
nbc_roto_rfsdak_250306.jpg
Expect Cowboys to ‘add firepower’ on offense
nbc_roto_rfskirk_250306.jpg
Kirk remains viable WR2, could thrive in New York

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2025 - Round One
Keegan Bradley ‘a little surprised’ Ryder Cup speech aired
NHL: New York Rangers at Vegas Golden Knights
Devils get Dumoulin, Panthers add Sturm, Golden Knights reacquire Smith
NHL: St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars
St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko out six weeks after injuring left knee

Top Clips

nbc_golf_puertoricoopen_250306.jpg
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open 2025, Round 1
nbc_roto_rfsdak_250306.jpg
Expect Cowboys to ‘add firepower’ on offense
nbc_roto_rfskirk_250306.jpg
Kirk remains viable WR2, could thrive in New York

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Florida QB DJ Lagway ‘limited in throwing activities’ during spring practice

  
Published March 6, 2025 03:40 PM

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida quarterback DJ Lagway will be “limited in throwing activities” during spring practice, coach Billy Napier said Thursday.

Napier also said Lagway was dealing with a lower-body injury, but the coach provided few details other than saying the quarterback didn’t have any offseason surgery.

Lagway missed a game last November while recovering from a strained left hamstring he suffered against Georgia. But he started every game after, including Florida’s bowl victory against Tulane in December.

“I think our intentions here are to be very smart,” Napier said. “I do think he’ll be limited in throwing activities. But he’ll participate in all practices otherwise. We’ve done a lot of homework here relative to the things he went through as a player. He was an absolute warrior and a great competitor that showed toughness.”

Lagway completed 60% of his passes for 1,915 yards, with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions as a freshman last season. He took over the starting role after Graham Mertz tore a knee ligament at Tennessee last October.

Napier said coaches plan to let Lagway call plays into backup quarterback Harrison Bailey, a transfer from Louisville, to stay involved in spring drills that begin later Thursday.

“We’ve consulted with quite a few experts here with UF Health, from a national perspective, as we do with a lot of our players in terms of second opinions,” Napier said. “In general, he’ll be able to do quite a bit but there will be some limitations.”

Napier also expects Lagway to make strides despite mostly watching from afar.

“It’s his team, so from a leadership perspective, he’s got a much different role and voice,” Napier said. “I think he’s got to navigate success a little bit. Can he separate noise and hype? Can he live in the middle there? Can he become process-oriented? Can he separate process and outcome?

“Can he continue to be consistent in that regard? Maintaining that humility, staying grounded, and then also pushing the envelope from a development standpoint. There’s a lot to do there, and I know he’d be first to tell you he’s excited about that.”