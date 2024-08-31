 Skip navigation
FM Championship 2024 - Round Three
Jin Young Ko grabs lead after Haeran Ryu collapses in Round 3 of FM Championship
Drew Allar throws for 3 TDs and No. 8 Penn State beats West Virginia 34-12 in lightning-delayed opener
TOUR Championship - Round Three
2024 Tour Championship gross score leaderboard: Where players stand without ‘starting strokes’

Top Clips

Newgarden, Ericsson crash out of Milwaukee Race 1
Scheffler fights off wind to retain the TOUR lead
Elite defense can carry Michigan to a playoff spot

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
FM Championship 2024 - Round Three
Jin Young Ko grabs lead after Haeran Ryu collapses in Round 3 of FM Championship
Drew Allar throws for 3 TDs and No. 8 Penn State beats West Virginia 34-12 in lightning-delayed opener
TOUR Championship - Round Three
2024 Tour Championship gross score leaderboard: Where players stand without ‘starting strokes’

Top Clips

Newgarden, Ericsson crash out of Milwaukee Race 1
Scheffler fights off wind to retain the TOUR lead
Elite defense can carry Michigan to a playoff spot

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Freshman Jeremiah Smith makes 2 TD catches, No. 2 Ohio State beats Akron 52-6 in opener

  
Published August 31, 2024 07:35 PM
osu.jpg

Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Freshman Jeremiah Smith caught two touchdown passes and No. 2 Ohio State overcame a sluggish start to bury Akron 52-6 in the opener for both teams Saturday.

Under new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, the Buckeyes needed nearly all of the first half to start running smoothly against the overmatched Zips.

Smith dropped the first pass thrown to him on the opening drive. The Buckeyes punted, leading to an Akron field goal.

Smith redeemed himself, however, turning around to make a slick catch in the end zone of a 16-yard pass from Kansas State transfer quarterback Will Howard for a touchdown.

Late in the first half, the much-hyped receiver from South Florida caught a 9-yard pass in the end zone with cornerback Devonte Golden-Nelson draped all over him. That put the Buckeyes up 17-3 at the half.

A 45-yard contested catch in the third quarter set up a 2-yard scoring run by Quinshon Judkins, the first as a Buckeye for the Ole Miss transfer.

Howard finished 17 for 28 for 228 yards and three TDs.

The Zips got field goals of 48 and 49 yards by Garrison Smith.

Key takeaway

The Buckeyes were seven-touchdown favorites, but didn’t look like it for most of the first half. The offensive line, especially, seems to still be a work in progress. They finally started to tune up and roll in the second half.

Up next

Akron: At Rutgers next Saturday.

Ohio State: Hosts Western Michigan next Saturday.