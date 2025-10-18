 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Arizona at Houston
Sanchez’s field goal as time runs out lifts Houston over Arizona 31-28
Syndication: USA TODAY
James Franklin shocked at Penn State firing him months after playing for chance at national title
NCAA Football: Louisiana State at Vanderbilt
Diego Pavia accounts for three touchdowns, leads No. 17 Vanderbilt over No. 10 LSU 31-24

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_indtd2_251018.jpg
Sarratt makes a man miss on TD vs. Michigan State
nbc_cfb_msutd1_251018.jpg
Marsh gives Michigan State the lead vs. Indiana
nbc_cfb_indtd1_251018.jpg
Williams Jr. extends for Indiana touchdown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Arizona at Houston
Sanchez’s field goal as time runs out lifts Houston over Arizona 31-28
Syndication: USA TODAY
James Franklin shocked at Penn State firing him months after playing for chance at national title
NCAA Football: Louisiana State at Vanderbilt
Diego Pavia accounts for three touchdowns, leads No. 17 Vanderbilt over No. 10 LSU 31-24

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_indtd2_251018.jpg
Sarratt makes a man miss on TD vs. Michigan State
nbc_cfb_msutd1_251018.jpg
Marsh gives Michigan State the lead vs. Indiana
nbc_cfb_indtd1_251018.jpg
Williams Jr. extends for Indiana touchdown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Fumble return and late offense lead No. 12 Georgia Tech past Duke 27-18

  
Published October 18, 2025 04:34 PM

DURHAM, N.C. — Safety Omar Daniels returned a fumble a school-record 95 yards for a touchdown and No. 12 Georgia Tech pieced together enough late-game offense to beat Duke 27-18 on Saturday and continue its best start to a season in more than a half-century.

Haynes King threw for 205 yards and rushed for a game-high 120 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown run with 2:10 left.

Georgia Tech (7-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won its first seven games for the first time since 1966. The last time the Yellow Jackets were 4-0 in ACC play came 27 years ago.

Duke (4-3, 3-1), bidding to hold first place midway through its conference schedule, saw its three-game winning streak end. Darian Mensah was 32 for 44 for 373 yards and two touchdowns.

Georgia Tech didn’t have a touchdown drive until a 72-yard march in the fourth quarter, building a 20-10 lead on Malachi Hosley’s 10-yard run with 4:57 remaining. King threw for 38 yards with three completions on the drive. His 28-yard TD run extended the margin.

After Duke moved 96 yards, Daniels returned a first-quarter fumble 95 for the game’s first points.

Duke was marred by red-zone mistakes — a fumble, botched attempt on a field goal and fourth-down penalty. The Blue Devils covered 159 yards on their first two possessions combined and didn’t score. They held a 238-110 advantage in total yards in the first half.

The teams entered the day tied with Virginia atop the ACC standings.

The Takeaway

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets executed on offensive almost flawlessly on their final two full possessions and more than doubled their point total across the game’s last five minutes. Virginia is the only other ACC team without a league loss.

Duke: The Blue Devils wasted too many scoring chances and suffered their second loss in four home games.

Up Next

Georgia Tech: Saturday home vs. Syracuse.

Duke: Nov. 1 at Clemson.