Sammy Smith
Sammy Smith is a World Cup performer in soccer ... and cross-country skiing
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 - Previews
Looking to cap special season, Nelly Korda returns after issue with migraines, neck injury
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Week 11 Optimal FLEX Plays: DeVonta Smith will bounce back against Commanders

Highlights: Clark gives crowd a show on course
Highlights: Clark gives crowd a show on course
nbc_dps_charliebaker_241113.jpg
NCAA’s Baker challenged by size of college sports
nbc_cfb_uscband_241113.jpg
USC Trojan Marching Band at heart of tradition

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Sammy Smith
Sammy Smith is a World Cup performer in soccer ... and cross-country skiing
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 - Previews
Looking to cap special season, Nelly Korda returns after issue with migraines, neck injury
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Week 11 Optimal FLEX Plays: DeVonta Smith will bounce back against Commanders

nbc_golf_gt_clarklites_241113.jpg
Highlights: Clark gives crowd a show on course
nbc_dps_charliebaker_241113.jpg
NCAA’s Baker challenged by size of college sports
nbc_cfb_uscband_241113.jpg
USC Trojan Marching Band at heart of tradition

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Georgia coach Kirby Smart regrets calling player an ‘idiot’ for appearing to celebrate after loss

  
Published November 13, 2024 11:52 AM
Kirby Smart

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reacts during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Petre Thomas/Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said he went too far when he called backup safety Jake Pope an “idiot” for appearing to celebrate with Mississippi fans following the Bulldogs’ loss to the Rebels.

Pope issued an apology after a video of him appearing to celebrate following the Bulldogs’ 28-10 loss at Ole Miss on the field with Rebels fans drew sharp criticism from Smart.

When asked about the video, Smart said: “What an idiot. I mean just stupid. I didn’t see it until today, but he’s embarrassed about it. He’s upset about it.”

One day later, Smart regretted his choice of words and complimented Pope for the way he explained the situation to his teammates.

“I’ll say I should not have called the kid an idiot and that was a mistake by me, but I appreciate Jake,” Smart said. “He’s a great kid. He works really hard. He’s a team player. I think he knows it was an emotional mistake, and he told the team that. So, I appreciate the way he handled it.”

Pope said in an explanation he posted on X he was surprised to see longtime family friends from his hometown of Buford, Georgia, on the field. He said his friends, including one wearing the jersey of Ole Miss offensive lineman Reece McIntyre, also from Buford, “were extremely excited to see me after the game. I was also surprised to see them as well. And that’s why you saw the reaction that I gave via the video.”

In the video, a smiling Pope jumped up and down with his friends. His actions looked especially bad to Georgia fans because Pope was surrounded by Ole Miss fans who rushed onto the field, making it appear he was joining their celebration.

Pope has played in three games this season following his transfer from Alabama.

“I am Georgia through thick and thin and have never loved a group of guys more than the guys I go to battle with day in and day out,” Pope said. “Lastly, and once again, I’m sorry to my teammates, coaches and fans all around about the way that video looked.”

Georgia dropped nine spots to No. 11 in the AP Top 25 following the loss. The Bulldogs host No. 6 Tennessee.