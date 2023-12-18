 Skip navigation
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck announces he’s returning for 2024 season

  
Published December 18, 2023 06:31 PM
Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws a pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the third quarter of the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia junior quarterback Carson Beck has announced he plans to return for the 2024 season instead of entering the NFL draft.

Georgia announced Beck’s decision on social media. The fourth-year junior will lead the No. 6 Bulldogs against No. 5 Florida State in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

“My friends and family have helped put me in a situation to have options for my future,” Beck said in Georgia’s social media post. “However, the NFL can wait one more year. I am returning to UGA for my senior season.

“We need everyone’s support in Miami to close this season out the right way!”

Beck was considered a possible candidate to be drafted in the first or second round after he completed 72.4% of his passes for 3,738 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Georgia’s 27-24 loss to No. 8 Alabama in the Southeastern Conference championship game on Dec. 2 ended the Bulldogs’ 29-game winning streak. Beck completed 21 of 29 passes for 243 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the loss.

Beck served as the backup to Stetson Bennett for back-to-back national championship seasons before winning the starting job this season.

Beck’s backup, Brock Vandagriff, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 4.