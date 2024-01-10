Heisman Trophy Futures Opening Lines and Best Bets

Early Heisman Best Bets

Obviously when we are capping Heisman futures Quarterbacks are the belles of the ball, with signal callers taking seven of the last eight (DeVonta Smith 2020). Recent QB dominance is a stark departure from the early days of the Heisman, when running backs won 11 consecutive Heismans from 1973 (John Cappelletti) thru 1983 (Mike Rozier) until Doug Flutie beat Miami with one of the greatest Hail Mary’s in history. There have been exactly three RBs (two from Bama, and Reggie Bush) to win a Heisman this millennium, with the last coming in 2015 courtesy of the legendary Derrick Henry.

Looking at the 2023 Heisman field and where they were listed at Open, here is the top-3 as of 11/27 and their BetMGM opening lines:

Line movement (Open |11/27)



Bo Nix: Opened +1600 | -150

Jayden Daniels: Opened +1600 | +120

Michael Penix Jr: Opened +1600 | +1600

All three favorites opened in the +1,500-to-+2,000 range depending on the book, with 2022 Heisman winner Caleb Williams the obvious preseason favorite. With the QB-heavy nature of the award in mind, here are the players I invested in at their opening lines:

Carson Beck, QB, Georgia: +750

I’ve been enamored with Beck (6’4/220) after seeing the 2020 four-star (92 247Sports player grade) prospect fend off two different elite five-star recruits (Vandagriff/Stockton) and carve up UGA’s second-team so succinctly that it reminded me of the jaw-droppingly efficient spring performance I saw from Jalen Hurts his senior year at Oklahoma. Total command, poised, on-time, velo he flashed it all. Beck was my No. 1 ffseason opriority in my 3 Campus 2 Canton fantasy leagues, and I acquired him in all three without having to use a first round supplemental pick. In fact he went in the 9th round of the 2023 C2C startup I did this year, which is indicative of how Beck was valued in the C2C space. He went on to post the fourth-highest PFF pass grade in the country, behind only the three Heisman Finalists mentioned earlier (Daniels/Nix/Penix). Now with a year of high end production under his belt, Beck is set to nuke opposing SEC defenses under pass-happy OC Mike Bobo in a similar manner to when Aaron Murray and OC Bobo lit the SEC up back in 2012. All aboard the Carson Beck Heisman-hype train, I’ll be your conductor on the journey. Replete with Beck’s two turntables, and a microphone.

Nico Iamaleava, QB, Tennessee: +1,800

Jackson Arnold, QB, Oklahoma: +1,800

The “Big 5” incoming 2023 freshman five-star QBs were a decidedly mixed bag this season. Dante Moore is on his way to Oregon for a second-year apprenticeship behind Dillon Gabriel. Which is exactly what it looks like The Anointed Arch Manning will be doing in Texas behind another year of Ewers. Malachi Weaver is linked to Boise State, which is great for CFF, but not so much for his NFL projection.

Nico sat behind the uninspiring play of QB Joe Milton this year, who shaved 8 points and 27 yards per game off Tennessee’s 2022 seasonal averages under his tutelage. Milton’s large-frame suppresses his ability to scramble and beat defender with his feet. With Nico’s rare athleticism he put on display in UT’s bowl game, HC Heupel will be able to run the RPO to devastating effect like he did with Hendon Hooker previously en route to averaging 39.3 PPG. Perhaps the rising sophomore signal caller will need another year to hone his passing acumen, but Iamaleava’s speed, agility and athleticism is undeniably SEC caliber already. A Louisville Lamar Jackson-type campaign is his ceiling.

The other second-year, blue chip quarterback who showed out in bowl season was Elite11 winning QB Jackson Arnold. He was certainly careless with the ball and took a few ill-advised chances (5 turnover worthy plays), as is customary with an inexperienced freshman making his first career start. But he also threw for 355 yards on 45 attempts with an ADOT of 12.0 with a solid 12% pressure-to-sack rate against a surging Arizona program I will discuss a little later. Arnold was the most reasonably priced five-star QB to acquire in CFF/C2C dynasty leagues, and now is cemented into a starting role with stud second-year WR in Nic Anderson to throw to. He wowed me watching him throw at the Elite11 Final, as I thought Arnold was the best QB in the camp. I’m excited to see what he has in store for us in 2024.

Nico and Arnold are the two players who fit the Caleb/Bryce Young archetype of the second-year sensations who take the CFB world by storm. Worth a shot at +1,800 in my opinion.

Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss: +2,000

Dart (6’2/220) has the Jayden Daniels/Joe Burrow/Baker Mayfield historical comps in his favor, as fourth+ year, veteran quarterbacks who have had to go through the fire, overcome adversity and transfer in order to realize their max potential. A mobile dual-threat who ran for over 1,000-yards as a HS senior, Dart can beat defenses with his legs or his arm. Dart’s 91.4 PFF overall grade is actually tied with Beck as the top mark among returning signal callers. He also has the benefit of WR Tre Harris returning, who is quietly one of the top WRs in the nation in my opinion. Throw in HC Kiffin going buck wild in the portal, again, and Ole Miss has legitimate dark-horse natty aspirations with the expanded 12-team field next year. I like how Dart’s career arc is trending and he’s piloting an SEC offense that should challenge the 40 PPG barrier. At 20-to-1, I love the value here.

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado: +6,000

Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Colorado: +12,000

These lines are going to drop substantially, as Shedeur and Hunter were the two most-bet Heisman futures at BetMGM last season in terms of tickets and liability:

Highest Ticket%



Shedeur Sanders 12.6%

Travis Hunter 10.1%

Marvin Harrison Jr. 9.9%

Biggest Liability



Shedeur Sanders

Travis Hunter

Caleb Williams

The Charles Woodson comp is the only modern dual-threat type to win the Heisman, but Hunter has the “Shohei Otani” one-of-a-kind factor going for him which cannot be discounted. The Coach Prime media spotlight certainly helps, especially if Colorado improves and can achieve relevance in the new B12. There’s no way these two players stick at 60-to-1 and 120-to-1 considering the flood of tickets The Books will undoubtedly be taking on them. Bet em now if you have any interest in their Heisman markets, this is as good as you’re going to get.

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

