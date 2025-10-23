How to watch No. 25 Michigan vs Michigan State: TV, live stream info, storylines for Saturday’s game

The No. 25 Michigan Wolverines take on the Michigan State Spartans this Saturday night on NBC and Peacock in an in-state rivalry matchup. Live coverage of Saturday’s Michigan vs Michigan State game begins at 7:00 PM ET. See below for additional information on how to watch.

Michigan:

The Wolverines are coming off a 24-7 win at home last week against the Washington Huskies. For the third consecutive game, true freshman QB Bryce Underwood had 200 passing yards, completing 21-of-27 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns. Underwood finished with a season-high 77.8% completion percentage.

RB Jordan Marshall, TE Zach Marshall, and WR Andrew Marsh each scored a touchdown in the win. Marsh leads the team in receiving efficiency, catching 90% of his 20 total targets this season.

The Wolverines, currently 5-2, have the fourth-best odds among Big Ten teams to make the College Football Playoff. They will need to win their final five regular-season games to stay in contention.

Michigan State:

The Spartans fell 38-13 to Indiana last Saturday and enter Week 9 on a four-game losing streak — their longest since head coach Jonathan Smith took over in 2023. All four of their losses have been in double digits as the Spartans have given up at least 38 points in each of those contests.

Michigan State’s defense has continued to struggle. They are ranked in the bottom five of the Big Ten in almost every major defensive category and are allowing 382.7 yards per game.

The Spartans, now 3-4, are looking to avoid a fourth-straight losing season.

“We’re always looking to win the game, 100%. That hasn’t lost our sight in any way,” said MSU head coach Jonathan Smith after the loss. “This is a good football team and all of that, but we want to be able to play winning football and haven’t done it the last few weeks.”

How to watch No. 25 Michigan vs Michigan State:

When: Saturday, October 25

Saturday, October 25 Where: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI

Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Michigan vs Michigan State Head-to-Head Record:

This will be the 118th meeting between the two programs. The Wolverines lead the series 74-38-5 and have won the last three contests.

