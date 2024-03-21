 Skip navigation
How to watch Notre Dame Football Pro Day on Peacock: Sam Hartman, Joe Alt, and more expected to participate

  
Published March 21, 2024 09:30 AM

Notre Dame’s 2024 Football Pro Day takes place today, Thursday, March 21, exclusively on Peacock at 12:30 PM ET as select members of the Fighting Irish showcase their skills in front of scouts and coaches, hoping to bring their pro football dreams to reality. See below to find out which Notre Dame prospects are expected to be in attendance and find out how to watch all of today’s action on Peacock.

2024 NFL Draft scouting reports: Joe Alt, Olu Fashanu, JC Latham highlight OT class

How to watch 2024 Notre Dame Football Pro Day:

  • When: Thursday, March 21
  • Where: Irish Athletic Center in South Bend, Indiana
  • Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • Live Stream: Peacock

Which Notre Dame prospects are expected to participate?

  • OT Joe Alt
  • QB Sam Hartman
  • RB Audric Estime
  • OT Blake Fisher
  • CB Cam Hart
  • DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste
  • LB JD Bertrand
  • LB Marist Liufau

How Notre Dame jump prepared Hartman for NFL:
How Notre Dame jump prepared Hartman for NFL
Former Notre Dame QB prospect Sam Hartman joins the FFHH crew to discuss his experience at the Senior Bowl, developing as a player, playing with Joe Alt and more.

Conferences and Notre Dame agree on 6-year deal to continue College Football Playoff through 2031

Estime, Brooks among RBs to Watch in 2024 Draft:
Estime, Brooks among RBs to watch in 2024 Draft
Eric Froton joins the Rotoworld Football Show to discuss his favorite running backs in the 2024 NFL Draft, including Texas' Jonathon Brooks and Notre Dame's Audric Estime.

