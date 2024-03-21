How to watch Notre Dame Football Pro Day on Peacock: Sam Hartman, Joe Alt, and more expected to participate

Notre Dame’s 2024 Football Pro Day takes place today, Thursday, March 21, exclusively on Peacock at 12:30 PM ET as select members of the Fighting Irish showcase their skills in front of scouts and coaches, hoping to bring their pro football dreams to reality. See below to find out which Notre Dame prospects are expected to be in attendance and find out how to watch all of today’s action on Peacock.



How to watch 2024 Notre Dame Football Pro Day:

When: Thursday, March 21

Thursday, March 21 Where: Irish Athletic Center in South Bend, Indiana

Irish Athletic Center in South Bend, Indiana Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

Which Notre Dame prospects are expected to participate?

OT Joe Alt

QB Sam Hartman

RB Audric Estime

OT Blake Fisher

CB Cam Hart

DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste

LB JD Bertrand

LB Marist Liufau

How Notre Dame jump prepared Hartman for NFL:

Former Notre Dame QB prospect Sam Hartman joins the FFHH crew to discuss his experience at the Senior Bowl, developing as a player, playing with Joe Alt and more.

Estime, Brooks among RBs to Watch in 2024 Draft:

Eric Froton joins the Rotoworld Football Show to discuss his favorite running backs in the 2024 NFL Draft, including Texas' Jonathon Brooks and Notre Dame's Audric Estime.

