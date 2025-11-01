 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Boston College
Jeremiyah Love, No. 12 Notre Dame escape Boston College with 25-10 victory
NCAA Football: Indiana at Maryland
Another Indiana blowout: No. 2 Hoosiers hammer Maryland 55-10 after slow start
NCAA Football: Army at Air Force
Dawson Jones makes game-winning field goal on final play to give Army a 20-17 victory over Air Force

Top Clips

nbc_horse_breederscupmile_251101.jpg
Notable Speech surges to win Breeders’ Cup Mile
nbc_horse_longinestrophypres_251101.jpg
2025 Breeders’ Cup Classic trophy presentation
nbc_horse_longlines_252201.jpg
Forever Young hangs on for BC Classic win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Kente Edwards scores twice, leads dominant ground game in Lafayette’s 21-13 win over Holy Cross

  
Published November 1, 2025 06:45 PM

WORCESTER, Mass. — Kente Edwards scored two rushing touchdowns and led a 217-yard rushing performance from the Lafayette offense in a 21-13 win over Holy Cross on Saturday.

Edwards opened and closed the scoring on a day he had 146 rushing yards on 28 carries. He scored for the Leopards (6-4, 4-0 Patriot League) at the end of the first quarter with a a 10-yard rush, then added his second with 2:49 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Holy Cross (1-8, 1-3) took a 13-7 lead in the third quarter when Max Mosey returned a punt 59 yards for a touchdown.

Ethan Weber retook the lead for the Leopards with a 1-yard score late in the third quarter. He played an effective backup role with 67 rushing yards.

Jayden Clerveaux led the Crusaders’ offense with 135 yards on the ground. Dominic Campanile was 17-of-22 passing for 127 yards with an interception.