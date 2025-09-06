 Skip navigation
Kyle Konrardy’s late 54-yard field goal gives No. 16 Iowa State 16-13 win over Hawkeyes

  
Published September 6, 2025 04:08 PM

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Kyle Konrardy kicked a 54-yard field goal with 1:52 left to give No. 16 Iowa State a 16-13 win over Iowa on Saturday, the Cyclones’ second straight victory against their in-state rival and third in four years.

Konrardy kicked a 54-yarder in the final seconds last year to beat the Hawkeyes 20-19.

His winning kick this time came after Rocco Becht led the Cyclones on a grinding 55-yard drive that chewed 6 1/2 minutes off the clock. Tamatoa McDonough sacked Mark Gronowski twice on Iowa’s last possession, with the Hawkeyes (1-1) turning the ball over on downs.

Iowa State (3-0) won the CyHawk Trophy in Ames for the first time since 2011.

Konrardy’s field goals of 44 and 27 yards put the Cyclones up 6-0, and Jeremiah Cooper’s 24-yard interception return set up a short touchdown pass to Benjamin Brahmer to make it 13-3.

Gronowski moved the Hawkeyes 85 yards in 16 plays late in the half, bulling into the end zone from the 2 to pull Iowa to 13-10 at half. Drew Stevens’ 36-yard field goal tied it 13-all late in the third quarter.

Gronowski was 13 of 24 for 83 yards and Jaziun Patterson led the Hawkeyes with 60 yards on 13 carries.

The Takeaway

Iowa: The Hawkeyes are still waiting for Gronowski to find his footing. The South Dakota State transfer is just 21 of 39 for 127 yards and a touchdown through two games.

Iowa State: The Cyclones’ last six wins in the series have been by a total of 15 points.

Up Next

Iowa hosts UMass on Saturday.

Iowa State visits Arkansas State on Saturday.