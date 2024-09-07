 Skip navigation
Kyle McCord passes for 4 TDs as Syracuse knocks off newly ranked No. 23 Georgia Tech 31-28

  
Published September 7, 2024 04:07 PM
Georgia Tech v Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Kyle McCord #6 of the Syracuse Orange throws a pass during the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at JMA Wireless Dome on September 07, 2024 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

Getty Images

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Kyle McCord passed for 381 yards and four touchdowns, two each to Trebor Pena and Oronde Gadsden II, and Syracuse held on to knock off newly ranked No. 23 Georgia Tech on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets (2-1, 1-1 ACC), ranked in the AP Top 25 last week for the first time since 2015, cut the lead to three with 2:31 to go on a 15-yard scoring run by Jamal Haynes.

The Orange made sure Georgia Tech never got the ball back, running out the clock for their first win against a ranked opponent since October 2022 against North Carolina State.

McCord was 32-of-46 passing, with career highs in attempts and completions. Gadsden had six catches for 93 yards. Pena has five touchdowns on the young season.

Syracuse (2-0, 1-0 ACC) accumulated 515 yards in total offense.

Haynes King was 28-of-38 for 259 yards for Georgia Tech. He passed for one score and ran for two.

King escaped the grasp of linebacker Derek McDonald and scrambled 21 yards for his first score. He faked a pitch and scored from 26 yards out to get Georgia Tech to 21-14 with 4:39 to go in the first half.

The Orange defense held Haynes, the Yellow Jackets’ leading rusher, to just 35 yards on 11 carries. He had averaged 5.7yards a carry entering the game.

The Takeaway

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets need to have their running game rolling to give the dua- threat King more help. The Orange clamped down on that.

Syracuse: First-year coach Fran Brown said his team needed to get more physical after their season-opening win against Ohio. His players must have heard him, holding the Yellow Jackets to 112 yards rushing.

Poll Implications

Georgia Tech will likely all from the rankings.

Up Next

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets return home to face VMI next Saturday.

Syracuse: The Orange have a week off before another early-season conference game Sept. 20 against Stanford.