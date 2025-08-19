Lane Kiffin’s new challenge: Rebuilding Ole Miss with just four returning starters

OXFORD, Miss. — Expectation levels for Mississippi — sky high a year ago — appear to have dipped in 2025 and Rebels coach Lane Kiffin sounds conflicted about that.

Only four starters return from a 10-3 team that finished No. 11 in the AP Top 25 poll and was generally considered “the first team out” of last year’s College Football Playoff.

“I’ll reserve judgment because I can see it both ways,” Kiffin said. “I know on paper that would not look very good with four returning starters. But it does not feel like that at all out there (on the field).”

The Rebels are ranked No. 21 going into the season, listed behind eight other Southeastern Conference teams.

Despite personnel losses that include quarterback Jaxson Dart and defensive lineman Walter Nolen in the first round of the NFL draft, Ole Miss is still regarded among the nation’s best teams.

The process of plug and play is not new for Kiffin. In his five-year tenure, 44-18 including three seasons with at least 10 wins, Kiffin has blended as many as 20 newcomers into significant roles, via the transfer portal, junior colleges or freshman signees each season.

“I’ve challenged myself and our coaching staff that this needs to be our best coaching season since I’ve been here,” Kiffin said. “We’ve done a good job here of developing players and defining roles.”

After pausing to consider the challenge, Kiffin smiled and added, “It’s not enough to think outside the box. We need to create a new box.”

Into the spotlight

The Ole Miss linebackers must bear a heavy load a year after the team ranked No. 2 nationally in scoring defense. The second line of defense features proven performers from a roster list of 12 linebackers.

Junior Suntarine Perkins and senior Tyler Banks have anchored the linebacker unit since their freshmen campaigns. The versatile Perkins, a big-play specialist, is prominently listed among the nation’s best lists. Banks, a special teams standout, carries a reputation for intensity and tackling impact.

Banks said it was “absolutely” possible to rebuild the Ole Miss defense in a single offseason.

“The defensive line has talent and the second and third lines of defense are flying around,” Banks said. “We’ve got guys that are going to surprise.”

T. J. Dottery had a breakout sophomore season in 2024, distinguishing himself with 10 tackles in an upset of SEC champion Georgia. Now recent transfer portal additions Tajh Chambers (Missouri State) and Andrew Jones (Grambling), along with four freshmen, are expected to have early opportunities.

Decoding the depth chart

Kiffin consistently changes player rotations to spread meaningful snaps and build depth quickly. There will be many depth chart decisions to make as the Rebels replace most of the offensive line, the receivers, the defensive line and the entire secondary.

Established performers include injury-plagued offensive lineman Jayden Williams, run-stopping defensive lineman Zxavian Harris and wide receiver Cayden Lee (57 catches for 874 yards).

“Our defensive line knows we are underdogs,” Harris said. “But we’ve got really good players. The younger guys are working hard. I’m excited about our group.”

Crowded receiver room

The roster lists 17 wide outs and seven tight ends. The new transfers combined for with more than 2,500 career yards and 15 touchdowns at their previous schools.

“I wanted to go somewhere where they threw the ball a lot,” said junior Traylon Ray, who played for West Virginia last year. “That’s what played a big part in me transferring here.”

Sophomore transfer Deuce Alexander (Wake Forest) said he doesn’t see heightened competition for snaps as a bad thing, adding, “At the end of the day, we all have the same goal.”

Heir apparent

Dart’s heir apparent is Austin Simmons, described by Kiffin as having, “a high ceiling.” The sophomore relieved Dart for an early series against then-No. 2 Georgia last year and directed a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown march, completing 5 of 6 passes for 64 yards with conversions on third and fourth down.

The schedule

Ole Miss has the luxury of five home games in the opening six weeks, including the Aug. 30 opener against Georgia State. It is unusual in that non-conference games are sprinkled in, such as Tulane (Sept. 20) a week before a visit from No. 9 LSU and then Washington State (Oct. 11) a week before back-to-back trips to No. 5 Georgia and No. 18 Oklahoma. The Rebels get a bye week before the regular-season finale at rival Mississippi State (Nov. 28).