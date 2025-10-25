 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Late pick-6 helps lift Auburn to first SEC win over Arkansas 33-24

  
Published October 25, 2025 04:22 PM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Rayshawn Pleasant’s 49-yard interception return for a touchdown with 9:15 left proved to be the game-winning score as Auburn picked up its first win in Southeastern Conference play, 33-24, over Arkansas on Saturday.

The Tigers (4-4, 1-4) picked up new life after inserting Ashton Daniels at quarterback late in the second quarter. Auburn’s starter, Jackson Arnold, was benched after throwing an interception late in the half that Arkansas’ Kani Walker returned 89 yards for a touchdown, giving the Razorbacks a 21-10 lead at the break.

Daniels led Auburn on three straight scoring drives to start the third quarter, all finishing with field goals, to trim Arkansas’ lead to 24-19 at the time of Pleasant’s interception. The Tigers’ quarterback finished 6 of 8 for 77 yards through his two-plus quarters of work after coming on for Arnold.

Arkansas (2-6, 0-4) didn’t have the ball enough for a comeback. Auburn won the time-of-possession battle by more than 13 minutes and the Razorbacks committed turnovers on three straight possessions following Pleasant’s touchdown.

O’Mega Blake lost a fumble at the Auburn 44 that the Tigers ultimately turned into another field goal, Alex McPherson’s fourth of the game. Pleasant intercepted Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green a second time at the Auburn 45 on the next Razorbacks’ series.

Auburn converted a fourth-and-1 at the Arkansas 27 with 2:42 left and McPherson finished the drive with a 37-yard field goal to provide the final score with 1:06 to play.

Jeremiah Cobb led Auburn with 153 yards rushing on 28 carries.

Rohan Jones had Arkansas’ best offensive day, catching three passes for 127 yards. Raylen Sharpe caught a touchdown pass from Green in Arkansas’ 21-point second quarter.

Green finished 14 of 22 for 268 yards with the touchdown and three interceptions, the last of which came on the first play of Arkansas’ final drive.

McPherson made field goals of 36, 23, 43, 26, 47 and 37 yards.

The takeaway

Pressure on Freeze may have eased for a week, anyway. The Tigers are 15-18 and 6-15 in SEC play in Freeze’s two-plus seasons.

Arkansas interim coach Bobby Petrino lost his third straight game since taking over for Sam Pittman earlier in October. The Razorbacks’ loss guaranteed a 10th straight season without a winning record in league play.

Up next

Auburn will host Kentucky on Saturday.

Arkansas will be at home against Mississippi State on Saturday.