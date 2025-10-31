 Skip navigation
Kyle Schwarber
Kyle Schwarber Free Agent Profile: Contract prediction, best fits, stats
NCAA Football: Nebraska at Southern California
How to watch No. 23 USC vs. Nebraska: Time, streaming info, storylines for NCAAF Week 10 matchup
NASCAR Championship Media Day
Chase Briscoe's hometown in Indiana ready to celebrate a NASCAR Cup championship

LSU athletic director Scott Woodward resigns, 4 days after the firing of football coach Brian Kelly

  
Published October 30, 2025 10:01 PM

LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward resigned on Thursday night, four days after the firing of football coach Brian Kelly and a day after Republican Gov. Jeff Landry said Woodward would not hire Kelly’s replacement.

Woodward, a Baton Rouge native and LSU graduate, was hired as athletic director at his alma mater in April 2019. Since then, LSU has won national championships in football, baseball (twice), women’s basketball and gymnastics.

“We thank Scott for the last six years of service as athletic director,” LSU Board of Supervisors chairman Scott Ballard said. “He had a lot of success at LSU.

“Our focus now is on moving the athletic department forward and best positioning LSU to achieve its full potential.”

Verge Ausberry, LSU’s executive deputy athletic director, will replace Woodward on an interim basis and lead the search for a football coach, the university announced.