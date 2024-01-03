 Skip navigation
LSU coach Brian Kelly is overhauling his defensive staff

  
Published January 3, 2024 01:30 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU coach Brian Kelly fired defensive coordinator Matt House and three other defensive assistants.

In a statement released by LSU, Kelly said he informed House, cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples, safeties coach Kerry Cooks and defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey that they would not be retained for the 2024 season.

“Decisions like these are always difficult, and we do not make them lightly,” said Kelly, who thanked the coaches for their efforts but said the staff changes were in “the best interests of our program.”

The announcement came two days after LSU closed out a 10-3 2023 campaign with a 35-31 win over Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida.

It was LSU’s second consecutive 10-win season under Kelly, who was hired after the 2021 season. But the defense struggled throughout, negating the performances of Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels and the Tigers’ high-functioning offense in the team’s three losses.

LSU’s defense allowed 416.6 yards per game, which ranked 105th out of 130 teams in the Bowl Subdivision.

In all three of its losses, LSU scored 24 or more points, but it could not keep up with Florida State (losing 45-24), Mississippi (55-49) or Alabama (42-28).

In the loss at Ole Miss on Sept. 30, LSU allowed 706 yards.